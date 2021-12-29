Watch Megan Fox React to Machine Gun Kelly Breaking Their Bop It in Hilarious TikTok Fail

Watch : Megan Fox Admits It Was "Nerve-Wracking" to Rock THAT VMA Dress

Bop it, twist it…break it?



Machine Gun Kelly treated TikTok users to an extra special gift on Dec. 28 when he shared a clip of himself alongside girlfriend Megan Fox in front of their Christmas tree. In the video, the rapper, 31, showed off his instructional skills by playing with their "Bop It" toy—shoutout to the ‘90s—before making one final move—bopping it against his side—ending it all.



And once the Beyond the Lights actor did just that (a piece of the toy literally went flying), a child's voice is heard hilariously in the background, saying, "You broke it!" As a refresher, Megan, 35, is a mom of three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK is dad to a 12-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.



As for the actress' reaction? Well, she had no words, but just simply shook her head while watching it all unfold.