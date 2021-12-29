Take the Throne With This Ultimate Boba Fett Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Boba Fett is back! To celebrate the release of The Book of Boba Fett, the highly anticipated spin-off to The Mandalorian on Disney+, we traveled to galaxy's edge and back to find all the best products inspired by the legendary bounty hunter.
Fortunately, we didn't have to look too hard. This year, several brands released collections centered around Boba Fett and the upcoming series. For instance, Adidas put out two Firebrand Track Pants featuring details from Boba Fett's armor. They even have a matching t-shirt available featuring a large graphic of Boba Fett staking a claim to Jabba the Hutt's throne.
Columbia released their line of Boba Fett gear which included a really cool special edition three-in-one jacket and graphic tees. If you're interested in drinkware, Corkcicle's Star Wars collaboration features designs of fan-fave characters including Boba Fett and Grogu.
We can't wait to see what's in store for Boba Fett in the new series. We've rounded up some must-have items for every fan. Check those out below.
Star Wars x Corkcicle Boba Fett Sport Canteen
Stay hydrated while you're out bounty hunting with this Boba Fett Sport Canteen from the Star Wars x Corkcicle collection. You can even choose to get a coffee mug or a tumbler instead.
Enso Star Wars Boba Fett Silicone Ring
Enso's gorgeous silicone rings are unique, flexible and super comfortable to wear. Their latest collection was inspired by the legendary bounty hunter, and there are four color rings available, all with different designs. The Boba Fett ring in particular is the winner for us. They even added in the helmet dent! So cool. It's a collection that's definitely worth checking out.
Loungefly Boba Fett Backpack
Loungefly's mini backpacks are the best. They're so cute, well-made, can surprisingly fit a ton of stuff. Plus, there's something for every fandom. This chic Boba Fett backpack is a must-have for fans. We have this ourselves and it's just as gorgeous in person. Total compliment-getter!
Star Wars Boba Fett Tie-Dye Cuff Beanie
This Box Lunch exclusive Boba Fett beanie will keep your head nice and warm in the cold days ahead.
Old Navy Star Wars Boba Fett Graphic Sweatshirt for Adults
The couple that goes bounty hunting together stays together. This officially licensed, gender neutral Boba Fett pullover was created to be "wearable and shareable" for you and your Star Wars-loving significant other. The colorful graphic is such an eye-catcher.
Personalized Boba Fett Barware Set
Looking for a gift set that's guaranteed to please? This three-piece barware set from Etsy comes with a decanter and two glasses. There's even an option to personalize it. It's classy, unique and perfect for the Boba Fett fan in your life.
Boba Fett Voice Changing Mask – Stars Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Kids will have a lot of fun playing the infamous bounty hunter himself. This mask will allow them to sound just like Boba Fett, and it comes with self-stick fabric straps in the back so it stays nice and secure.
The Republic of Tea The Book of Boba Fett Legendary Green Chai
While you're watching Boba Fett's adventure unfold, why not make yourself a cup of tea? The Republic of Tea recently released a couple of special edition tins inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. You can choose between Elite Black Tea or Legendary Green Chai.
Boba Fett Talking Action Figure
This 13.5-inch action figure is fully articulated and highly detailed. It features over 15 phases and sound effects. The buttons on the arm can activate lights and when the figure is moving, rocket sounds also start playing. So fun!
Adidas Boba Fett Firebrand Track Pants
Adidas came out with a Boba Fett-inspired collection this year and every piece is amazing. These Firebrand track pants come in black and green, and they also feature details from Boba Fett's armor.
Adidas Jabba’s Throne Room 3S Tee
If you love the track pants above, we highly recommend getting this tee to match. It features a large graphic welcoming you back to Jabba's Throne Room. The pants plus this shirt equals a legendary pair.
Her Universe Star Wars Boba Fett Logos Sweatshirt
This stylish oversized sweatshirt is Boba Fett-approved. It has an allover pattern that includes iconic symbols and phrases said by the bounty hunter. Plus sizes are also available.
Her Universe Star Wars Boba Fett Mesh Leggings
Since we're all about matching sets, we highly recommend getting these Boba Fett mesh leggings to accompany the pullover above. It's super cute and features graphics that were heavily inspired by his armor.
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet 75277
Lego's line of Star Wars helmets is one of our personal faves because they're all so great for displaying. This Boba Fett helmet Lego set comes with 625 pieces, and it's even on sale right now for under $50.
Columbia Boba Fett Graphic Tee
Columbia recently released a Boba Fett collection that was so popular, several items quickly sold out. Luckily, you can still snag this neat Boba Fett graphic tee right now.
Columbia Boba Fett Interchange Jacket
This one's for the ultimate fan. This special edition three-in-one jacket from Columbia will keep you both dry and warm without weighing you down. It also features an inner puffer for an extra layer of warmth.
