How The MYX II Bike Compares to Peloton: An Honest Review

As a spin class addict, I went through an identity crisis when cycling studios closed in March 2020. I know that sounds intense, but in matter of weeks my favorite way to escape life and break a sweat as well as a community of strangers who would scream Britney songs at the top of their lungs in a dark room was suddenly gone. I tried running, power walking, YouTube workouts and everything TikTok said would help me get abs, but nothing compared to the endorphin boost I would get from clipping into a spin bike.

My mom felt the same and invested in a Peloton, which was great as I was living at home like many Millenials and Gen Z-ers did when we thought the pandemic would last a month—and we all know how that worked out. Soon Cody Rigsby's classes became my source of sanity and it felt good to pedal it out after a long day of working from home, but eventually I moved out, and again, was faced with the same fitness crisis as before. That was until I got The MYX II Plus bike.