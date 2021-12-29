NFL Legend John Madden Dead at 85

The sports world is mourning the loss of an NFL icon.
John Madden—a beloved NFL coach and legendary sportscaster—has died at the age of 85, the NFL confirmed in a Twitter statement on Dec. 28. According to the league, the football coach passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."
The statement continued, "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
Following the news of John's death, many took to social media to express their heartache.
John, who was the head coach for the Raiders for nearly a decade (from 1969 to 1978), received a special tribute from the team on Twitter: "The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden."
Another message from the team read, "'A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider.' We'll always remember John Madden."
During John's time as the Raiders coach, the team didn't have any losing seasons and Oakland went to the playoffs eight times, per CNN. In 1977, under John's leadership, the Raiders won the Super Bowl.
Other NFL teams and owners paid homage to John with heartfelt messages.
"John Madden is a sports icon whose contributions to the game of football are countless," the Philadelphia Eagles shared. "His words brought Philadelphia Eagles football vividly into the homes and hearts of our fans everywhere. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends."
"The 49ers mourn the passing of Bay Area native and football icon John Madden," the San Francisco NFL team wrote. "He was an inspiration to so many and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts - along with those of the entire football community - are with John's family and loved ones."
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also shared a heartwarming tribute, saying in a statement per the Dallas Morning News, "This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life."
"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more," he continued. "When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term, 'larger than life,' I have always thought of John. And I always will."
The Pro Football Hall of Fame also honored John, who was inducted in 2006, writing on Twitter, "The football world today is celebrating the life of John Madden, a man whose relentless passion for the game & unique career will leave an indelible mark on the sport forever."
Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor expressed, "RIP Coach Madden Thank you for everything you did for The Raiders and for the game of football."
"Rest in Paradise to the [goat emoji] John Madden!!!!" LeBron James wrote. "Your legacy will continue to live on."
After his time as an NFL coach, John provided commentary for the league on NBC, FOX, CBS and ABC. Throughout his career as a sports broadcaster, he won 16 Emmys for Outstanding Sports Personality/Sport Event Analyst.
Moreover, John also took the video game world by storm with his name attached to the popular Madden NFL franchise.