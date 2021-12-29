20 Things to Level Up Your Home in 2022

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While New Year's resolutions commonly revolve around health and fitness, let's not forget about the importance of changing up our spaces. Since we've all spent more time at home over the past two years than ever, it's imperative to invest in your home and ensure it's a space that promotes equal parts tranquility and creativity.
Luckily, you don't have to get contractors involved to do this. Sometimes all you need are some new dishes, unique décor, cozy blankets, sleek organization essentials and delicious-smelling candles to give your space an updated feel.
Below, we rounded up 20 items that will elevate your home for the better in the new year. From humidifiers to create a healthier environment and indoor smart gardens to stylish, compact blenders and aromatherapy essentials to make your house smell amazing, these things sure to turn any space into a sanctuary!
Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases Set of 2 with Envelope Closure
You've probably heard about all the great benefits of satin pillowcases like frizz-free morning hair and softer skin. And if you thought the satin lifestyle required you to spend the big bucks, Amazon is here to prove you wrong. We love these pillowcases because they give an extra luxurious feeling to our bed, they are gentle on skin and a two-pack is only $13. Plus, there's dozens of colors to choose from.
LiveFine Towel Warmer
Nothing compares to a nice warm towel post-shower! This sleek warmer has an LCD display that allows you to choose from 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes settings to keep your towels toasty. Perfect for your own bathroom or guest bathrooms!
Levi Dinner Plates (Set of 4)
When was the last time you updated your servingware set? If it's been a minute, why not treat yourself to a new set of plates. Not only will they make mealtime more exciting, but they'll change the aesthetic of any tablescape.
Boy Smells Lanai Candle
Lighting a candle will help your space smell amazing, but also make you feel a bit more zen during the workday or while you're binge-watching shows at night. We love Boy Smell's lineup of unique scents, especially the Lanai candle. It has notes of coconut, pink peppercorn and orange blossom to fill your home with an uplifting yet sophisticated aroma.
Open Spaces Set of 2 Small Bins with Lids
As you are decluttering and organizing your space for the new year, invest in aesthetically-pleasing bins like these ones from Open Spaces! They have a chic design complete with wooden lids to hide the contents from guests.
Jaswig Nomad Standing Desk
Given the rise of new variants, we are probably going to be working and doing school from home for a bit longer. If you are tired of working all day from your dining room table or couch, may we suggest investing in a standing desk? This one is compact and perfect for small spaces, while allowing you to correct posture and keep circulation flowing!
Removable Wallpaper
Give your walls a refresh with some new wallpaper! Spoonflower has tons of unique designs, plus they offer removable peel and stick versions for those of you who are renting or don't want something permanent.
Brabantia 16-Gallon Laundry Hamper
Ever since we came across this laundry hamper, we can't look at our plastic one the same way. Brabantia's hamper has a sleek design, plus built-in ventilation to keep your clothes from stinking up a storm. Plus, the removable cotton laundry bag will keep everything in place as you travel to and from the wash room. No more rogue socks!
Safely Clean Freak Kit
After using Safely's cleaning and laundry supplies, we will never use another brand again. Not only are all the products formulated with the cleanest plant-powered ingredients, but they smell amazing and leave countertops, mirrors and all surfaces squeaky clean. The Clean Freak Kit is the perfect buy for the new year as it comes with everything your house needs like the brand's Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner, Everyday Laundry Detergent, Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer.
Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster
With 60+ digital settings, you can use this toaster for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time! According to the description, "InstaGLO sears bread without drying it, locking in 30% more moisture than the leading premium toasters." That means no more burnt or mediocre pieces of toast! Not to mention, it's easy to clean thanks to a removable crumb tray and "time to clean" reminders. We never used to be toast or even breakfast people, but now we look forward to breakfast!
Aroma (Be) Free™ Matte Black
Let the zen vibes flow with this chic diffuser! Add in some of Saje's essential oil blends and your space will feel and smell like a spa.
Beast Blender + Hydration System
Available in three versatile shades, the Beast Blender need not be hidden in a cabinet because it also functions as a work of art on your kitchen countertop. Featuring innovative technology, you can whip up perfectly blended smoothies, shakes, sauces, soups and more liquid treats in a minute or less. Plus, the Hydration System makes it easy to take your nutritious creations on-the-go!
Harmati Arched Full Length Mirror
Upgrade your mirror selfies while adding a sophisticated touch to your room with this arched design!
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde™ PH04 (White/Gold)
Definitely a splurge, but in the simplest of terms, Dyson's latest purifier humidifier hybrid will keep all the bad stuff out of your house! It automatically detects and destroys formaldehyde and pollutants while projecting purified, humidified air back into your space. Plus, its sleek design isn't an eyesore like other purifiers and humidifiers on the market.
Sandoval - Peace: Interior Aromatic - 16oz
We are obsessed with Sandoval's dreamy interior aromatic sprays! With just a few spritz, they'll make your room smell amazing while instilling a sense of calm.
Xoxo Tic-Tac-Toe
Elevate your coffee table with this fabulous acrylic tic-tac-toe set! The pink, yellow, green, red, purple and clear playing pieces will add a pop of color to any tablescape.
pH Restore Glass Alkaline Water Pitcher
If you aren't already obsessed with ensuring the quality of your water is up to par, 2022 is the year to start! We love the taste and benefits of bottled alkaline water, but it can get expensive and we'd rather not waste a ton of plastic bottles. Thankfully, this alkaline water pitcher has solved our problem and continues to give us peace of mind when it comes to our water intake. Not only does it filter out particles and impurities, but it "remineralizes water adding iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, selenium, lithium, iodine and other minerals and trace elements."
Gstaad Glam
Assouline's travel series will instantly elevate any table or bookshelf and transport you to a Pinterest-worthy destination. Not to mention, they're a blast to read and a feast for the eyes.
Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light
Why not set the intention to grow your own cilantro, basil, wild strawberries or thyme in 2022?! This self-watering planter features energy-efficient LED grow lights to help your plants thrive while growing indoors. Perfect for apartment dwellers or anyone who has trouble keeping plants alive!
