Dior Says It’s Postponing Travis Scott Collaboration "Indefinitely" After Astroworld Tragedy

Dior says it'll hitting pause on its collaboration with Travis Scott more than a month after the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead.
During Parish Fashion Week in June, the luxury fashion house gave a first look at its collaboration between the 30-year-old rapper's Cactus Jack line and Dior's creative director, Kim Jones, scheduled to be released in January.
On Dec. 28, a spokesperson for Dior told E! News in a statement, "Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its Summer 2022 Collection."
A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that it "was a mutual decision made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in Jan '22, with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date."
News of the indefinite postponement comes more than a month after what officials described as a "mass casualty incident" at Travis' concert in his hometown of Houston. Police previously said the crowd at his Nov. 5 show "began to compress towards the front of the stage," causing panic and injuries.
Earlier in December, a Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences report obtained by E! News confirmed that 10 Astroworld concertgoers died of compression asphyxia. The manner of death for all 10 victims was listed as an accident.
Since the tragedy, Anheuser-Busch announced the discontinuation of Travis' Cacti line of hard seltzers, while Nike released a statement postponing the launch of its Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoe. Travis has also been removed from the 2022 Coachella lineup, according to Variety.
In an interview with Charlamagne tha God released on YouTube on Dec. 6, Travis addressed the tragedy and vowed to "make sure this never happens again."
"Fans come to the show to have a good experience," he said. "I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, a responsibility to figure out the solution and hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight of what's going on. And the professionals to kind of surround and figure out more of the intel, whether it's tech, whether it's more of a response, whatever the problem is, to figure out that."
The "Sicko Mode" artist said at the time that he has also been working on an initiative with the United States Conference of Mayors aiming to prevent future concert tragedies.
Travis is currently facing numerous lawsuits in connection to the incident. His attorneys have filed a response asking 11 lawsuits naming Travis be dismissed, stating that the musician and his company "generally deny the allegations" against them.
E! News reached out to Travis' rep for comment but did not hear back.