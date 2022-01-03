The Bachelor Rewind: Ben Flajnik Looks Back on His Wild Journey With Courtney Robertson

Watch : Why "Bachelor" Clayton Echard Can't Rate His Season's Drama

Ten years later and Ben Flajnik is still drinking wine and feeling fine.

Back in 2012, the Sonoma, Calif., winemaker took a chance on love as ABC's lead for season 16 of The Bachelor. Millions of viewers watched him propose to Courtney Robertson only to see the pair call off their engagement months later.

As Clayton Echard takes the reins and begins his own search for love within the franchise this week, Ben is reflecting on his season and updating fans on his journey.

"Time flew by honestly," the 39-year-old Frequent Flyers author exclusively shared with E! News. "It's interesting that it was so long ago and still today, I'm associated with this mega franchise, although I've kind of hidden from it for so many years. But it's a part of my past and something that I remember fondly."

Unlike other former contestants who've participated in ABC's reality show, Ben shies away from sponsored Instagram posts and red carpet events. Instead, he works with Voyage Foods, a company aiming to future-proof food.