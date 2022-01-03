The Bachelor Rewind: Ben Flajnik Looks Back on His Wild Journey With Courtney Robertson

Ten years later and Ben Flajnik is still drinking wine and feeling fine.
Back in 2012, the Sonoma, Calif., winemaker took a chance on love as ABC's lead for season 16 of The Bachelor. Millions of viewers watched him propose to Courtney Robertson only to see the pair call off their engagement months later.
As Clayton Echard takes the reins and begins his own search for love within the franchise this week, Ben is reflecting on his season and updating fans on his journey.
"Time flew by honestly," the 39-year-old Frequent Flyers author exclusively shared with E! News. "It's interesting that it was so long ago and still today, I'm associated with this mega franchise, although I've kind of hidden from it for so many years. But it's a part of my past and something that I remember fondly."
Unlike other former contestants who've participated in ABC's reality show, Ben shies away from sponsored Instagram posts and red carpet events. Instead, he works with Voyage Foods, a company aiming to future-proof food.
As for why he stays out of the spotlight, Ben recalls just how tough the tabloids were when it came to his relationship with Courtney, especially after she was portrayed as the villain throughout the season.
"I remember it being very difficult for both of us, but more so for her," he said. "It didn't help with our potential relationship continuing on. It was us against the world so that made it even harder. I think that's part of the reason why I disappeared."
Ben continued, "I remember getting killed by the paparazzi in San Francisco. Courtney was in town visiting one time and it was just icky, the worst feeling ever. I remember I had to speed away in my car to get away from this car that was tailing me. It was just bizarre."
Although the pair experienced a public breakup, with Courtney sharing her side of the story in the best-selling book I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, Ben said he's in a good place with his ex today.
"It's totally fine. We made amends a number of years ago," he said. "We didn't speak for a while, but my sister still chats with her. I understand she just had another kiddo and my sister just had another baby so they still chat about mom things. And that's great. I'm glad they have a relationship."
After nearly a decade, some fans also can't seem to forget the moment when Ben and Courtney enjoyed midnight skinny–dipping in Puerto Rico. With Bachelor in Paradise turning up the heat in recent years, some think the beachside date now looks pretty PG. Ben can't help but agree.
"I didn't think it was that big of a deal at the time," Ben said. "It's skinny-dipping and you're filming this television show and I was falling for Courtney at that point so it seemed like a good idea at the time."
For more memories of Ben's season of The Bachelor, keep scrolling below.
The Bachelor kicks off a brand-new season Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC.