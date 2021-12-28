E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Score Up to 70% Off Noli Yoga's It Girl-Approved Activewear

Set yourself up for a healthy and stylish new year while saving big!

By Emily Spain Dec 28, 2021 9:28 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe we are officially going to be in 2022 in less than a week? Because we can't!

Whether you your mood board is packed with fitness and body inspiration or you need new clothes, look no further than Noli Yoga's Holiday Sale! For a limited time, you can score up to 70% off sitewide, including styles seen on celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and Sofia Richie.

Below, we rounded up the leggings, sports bras, hoodies and accessories that will make your fitness resolutions feel a bit more attainable without sacrificing style or draining your bank account!

42 Stars Share Their Favorite Activewear: Kendall Jenner, Chrishell Stause, Lizzo, Candace Cameron & More

Liquid Legging - Black Gloss

With fabric imported from Brazil, these glossy leggings will make your legs look longer and slimmer. Plus, they offer a four-way stretch, which will come in handy for your HIIT classes or gym sessions.

$80
$68
Noli Yoga

Liquid Studio Bra - Black Gloss

Complete the look with the matching bra! It's fully lined and has moisture-wicking material to keep you from feeling overly sweaty.

$50
$42
Noli Yoga

Swirl Bike Short

How fun are these groovy bike shorts? Perfect for workouts or getting stuff done around the house.

$68
$48
Noli Yoga

Muse Sweatshirt - Cream

Everyone could use a few neutral-colored sweatshirts in their wardrobe! Don't forget to get the matching joggers, too.

$65
$48
Noli Yoga

Geo Legging

There's nothing like a fun pair of leggings with quick-drying fabric to make a workout a bit more enjoyable.

$98
$60
Noli Yoga

Edge Bra - Geo

Whether you wear this bra with the matching leggings or a plain black pair, you'll be the best dressed (and most comfortable) at your pilates and yoga class.

$58
$38
Noli Yoga

Core Bra - Black

Thanks to compressive fabric and an elastic waistband with silky soft lining, you'll look and feel your best when you're working on your fitness goals in the new year.

$55
$38
Noli Yoga

Midnight Hoodie

The vegan leather paneling on this cozy hoodie will elevate any workout fit, plus it will keep you warm as you travel to and from your classes.

$128
$88
Noli Yoga

Movement Legging - Black/Cream

These leggings alone are encouraging us to book a few fitness classes and get back on our workout grind.

$98
$78
Noli Yoga

Ready for more activewear essentials? Check out Lululemon's post-holiday deals!

