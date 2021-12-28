E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Shares Fertility Journey as She Prepares to Freeze Her Eggs

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) details the early stages of her fertility journey, sharing, "We'll find out how many eggs I have since in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."

By Alyssa Morin Dec 28, 2021
Heather Rae El Moussa's next chapter starts now.

The Selling Sunset star, who tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in October, opened up about her fertility journey in a TikTok video posted on Dec. 28.

The 34-year-old real estate agent detailed the early stages of freezing her eggs, telling her followers, "If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs."

In addition, Heather explained that she'll first need to get blood work done to check "where my egg count is and progesterone to see where my levels are at." According to WebMD, progesterone is a hormone "released by the ovaries and is necessary for the implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus and for maintaining pregnancy."

"Once we get that information," Heather continued, "We'll find out how many eggs I have since in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."

The Netflix star said that she hopes to "help some of you ladies" by being open and honest about her fertility experience.

This isn't the first time Heather has expressed her desire to start a family with Tarek, 40.

Carlos Reyes & Irvin Rivera/Meshell Studio/NBCUniversal

Shortly after the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon, they told E! News they were making plans to have a baby together. Tarek is already a dad to two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

In fact, the Flip or Flop star revealed on E! News' Daily Pop in November that he and Heather were not only "having talks about having babies," but they were "practicing having babies."

As Heather put it, "I'm more open to it because our life is already crazy. We're raising two kids. I'm already a mommy. So I'm like, 'Well, why not have just one more?'"

"We're going to freeze embryos first," she added, "go from there and then see what happens."

