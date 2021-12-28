Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Reunite for L.A. Lunch Nearly One Year After Breakup

Watch : G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Break Up After Less Than 1 Year Together

Do Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have a secret?

That's the question on fans' minds after the former couple was photographed enjoying lunch together in Los Angeles on Dec. 26. The pair were seen sharing a laugh as they sipped iced beverages outside of a restaurant in Los Feliz.

For the occasion, the Pretty Little Liars alum bundled up in a leather jacket. She capped off her casual-chic look with ripped jeans, black mules and a red bucket bag. Meanwhile, her ex looked equally cozy in a waffle-knit sweater, green pants, black sneakers and a turquoise beanie.

The sighting comes 10 months after E! News exclusively confirmed that the pair, who were first romantically linked in May 2020, had split. At the time, a source told E! News that the two "had been fighting a lot" prior to the split, which Ashley initiated.

"Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her," the insider said. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over."