Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Reunite for L.A. Lunch Nearly One Year After Breakup

Do Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have a secret?
That's the question on fans' minds after the former couple was photographed enjoying lunch together in Los Angeles on Dec. 26. The pair were seen sharing a laugh as they sipped iced beverages outside of a restaurant in Los Feliz.
For the occasion, the Pretty Little Liars alum bundled up in a leather jacket. She capped off her casual-chic look with ripped jeans, black mules and a red bucket bag. Meanwhile, her ex looked equally cozy in a waffle-knit sweater, green pants, black sneakers and a turquoise beanie.
The sighting comes 10 months after E! News exclusively confirmed that the pair, who were first romantically linked in May 2020, had split. At the time, a source told E! News that the two "had been fighting a lot" prior to the split, which Ashley initiated.
"Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her," the insider said. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over."
In April, a separate source shared with E! News that the exes had patched things up. However, another insider close to Ashley told E! News in June that the Spring Breakers star was "fully single" and hanging out with Will Peltz, the brother of actress Nicola Peltz.
As for G-Eazy, he was linked to Josie Canseco in August.
While it appears that the actress and the "Me, Myself & I" rapper, both 32, are now back on good terms, the two won't likely be spilling the status of their relationship anytime soon. After all, Ashley is notoriously hush-hush when it comes to her love life.
She told Cosmopolitan last year, "I usually keep my relationships private."
"You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way," she shared. "Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."