What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Sephora & Ulta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts know that Ulta and Sephora gift cards are the absolute best holiday gifts. You get to buy what you want, stock up on your favorites, and try those items you always wanted to try without spending any of your own money. The only tough part is narrowing down which products to get with your gift cards. There is just such a wide selection to choose from at both stores.

Don't wait any longer to get your shop on. If you're looking for a little guidance on spending those gift cards wisely, we have you completely covered with the game-changing hair, skin, makeup, and body products that have never let us down.