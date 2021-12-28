What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Sephora & Ulta

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts know that Ulta and Sephora gift cards are the absolute best holiday gifts. You get to buy what you want, stock up on your favorites, and try those items you always wanted to try without spending any of your own money. The only tough part is narrowing down which products to get with your gift cards. There is just such a wide selection to choose from at both stores.
Don't wait any longer to get your shop on. If you're looking for a little guidance on spending those gift cards wisely, we have you completely covered with the game-changing hair, skin, makeup, and body products that have never let us down.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
It has 468.9K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dew skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Kathy Hilton used it on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Meagan Good also considers it a "must-have." It has 197.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup through sweat, rain, swimming and more with this game-changing setting spray. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you'll never go without it. It is the superior makeup setting spray that you will keep buying over and over.
It has 587.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 16,100+ five-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "Absolute game changer! I spray it on my face once to set my primer and once again after I am done doing my makeup. Last ALL DAY! No other product compares!"
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
If you have red, irritated, overworked, sunburned skin and you just want it to look "normal" again, this is the miracle you need. This color correcting treatment neutralizes redness to give you that confidence you need in your own skin.
It has 188.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers with one writing, "I have acne rosacea and terrible hyperpigmentation. this stuff is kinda magic cream. it's covering my scars but also repairing my skin in the process. Amazing."
NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
The NUDESTIX Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
These have 109.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,000+ five-star Ulta reviews. A Sephora shopper shared, "Really blendable and gives a naturally sunkissed look. I look like I just returned from the beach whenever I wear this. It's my holy grail cream blush."
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Retinol products have a reputation for being harsh on the complexion and drying out the skin until people get used to using them. If that's your fear, then this is the retinol product for you. There's no learning curve or "time to adjust." This works right away with zero irritation to your skin. This best-seller is just what you need to address fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and skin texture in the eye area. You will wake up to the skin of your dreams if you apply this before bed.
This revolutionary product has 99.9K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Sephora shopper wrote, "I have sensitive skin and an issue with watery eyes causing a reaction on the outside corner skin. This stick has been great to help with skin texture and protection from my watery eyes. I have not had an issue with skin pulling or otherwise, and am able to use the stick daily+ without side effects. I put it on before bed and before I put eye makeup on and it provides an extra barrier for my outside eye corners."
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 30 Pairs
If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these probably look familiar since Kyle Richards has worn them on the show. Even if you don't watch, you need these gold eye patches in your routine. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. They have 41.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Travel Spray
If you want "you smell amazing" compliments everywhere you go, then this is the scent for you. It's the most refreshing, subtle scent that you will want a travel-size with you at all times just so you can freshen up. It's that boost of confidence you need and that mood lifter whenever you need a pick-me-up. This intoxicating, floral scent will be your new go-to. It's also an Allure Best of Beauty winner.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the best concealer out there for many reasons. It has crease-proof full coverage for 16 hours of flawless wear without settling or looking cakey. It smooths and brightens the eye area while blurring the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's waterproof, non-comedogenic, and dermatalogist tested.
Once you try this concealer, you'll never use anything else. Ever again. It has 9,800+ five-star Ulta reviews.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic Item 2217462
Sometimes you have to shell out the cash to get a high-quality product. Thankfully, Batiste dry shampoo is just as effective as it is affordable. You can try all of those expensive dry shampoos or you can just stick with the best. This one has 14,000+ five-star Ulta reviews too.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
This lightweight body cream is an Allure Best of Beauty winner. This watermelon-scented lotion hydrates and smooths the skin without leaving a sticky feel. It has 43.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
"Totally worth it, again and again. Amazing lotion. It feels almost whipped, it is thick and creamy but absorbs really well and quickly," a Sephora shopper raved.
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Use the Ouai Detox Shampoo once a week to get rid of those days of product build-up in between washes. Aside from removing dirt and oil, this shampoo strengthens your hair with keratin and apple cider vinegar.
A Sephora shopper shared, "Cleans the strands and scalp without drying. Makes you feel like your hair sparkles. Definitely to be used when you have been over moisturizing and using a lot of dry shampoo. Highly, highly recommend."
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
A $7 serum that actually works? That sounds too good to be true, but it's actually the best, most-effective product for your skin and your budget. This Allure Best of Beauty winner has the hydration your skin craves.
It has 497.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,100+ five-star Ulta reviews. An Ulta shopper gushed, "If you have dry skin, PLEASE READ: This is my new HG finding of all time, of all skincare products. I have dry skin that no matter how much moisturizer I gooped on my face, it never seemed to work. Now I use this on a wet face, before other steps in my routine like retinol, vitamin c, moisturizer, and my skin has never been so moisturized. Not only is this very affordable, but it will also help you save money on the amount of moisturizer you go through. My skin is soft as a baby's butt."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Give your skin that filtered photo effect in real life and lock in your makeup with this silky soft setting powder from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Just dust the powder over foundation and concealer to set. For smaller areas of the face, including the under eye area, you can precisely apply the powder with a sponge. The powder reduces shine, blurs the look of pores/fine lines/ imperfections, and there isn't a flashback in photos. There are eight different shades to choose from and some of them come in mini sizes, which are great for travel or if you just don't want to commit to a full-size product at the moment.
This powder has 147.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Do you worry about lipstick smearing when you remove your face mask? That won't happen with a Matte Lip Kit from Kylie Cosmetics. Each kit comes with a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. This combo creates a long-lasting look that doesn't dry out your lips.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
A keratin treatment at the hair salon can be a bit pricey. Instead of shelling out those dollars, just give your hair some much-deserved TLC at home. The Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment acts like a mini keratin treatment, transforming all hair types, creating silky, glossy, frizz-free strands. If you ever wondered how Chris Appleton's celebrity clients have such shiny hair all the time, this is the key.
If your hair is easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have color-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hair pieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow dry your hair. Pro tip: the hair dryer activates the product (do not air dry). For best results, use this every 3-4 shampoos. This treatment has 26.4K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dermalogica PreCleanse
Melt away the day's makeup and pollution build up with this PreCleanse before you wash your face. This oil purifies the pores, removes waterproof makeup, and nourishes the skin, increasing the efficiency of your daily cleanser.
It has 2,300+ five-star Ulta reviews. An Ulta shopper said, "Probably one of the best oil cleansers that I've tried. You can use it on it's own or with water to get off all your makeup. I also use this as a spot cleanse for my brushes and sponges and it works amazingly!" Another shared, "I love this cleanser! It is oil based, and works great on any skin type. It's important to have 2 step cleansing routine. This cleanser wipes off even waterproof makeup. I like using this to clean makeup, any oil or dirt off first, and then use foam cleanser. This way your skin is clean but not dried out."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer- Always an Optimist Collection
Create a perfectly smooth canvas to put on makeup with this super soft, skin-calming primer. It extends the wear of your makeup, fights shine, and hydrates your skin all day long. It blurs the appearance of wrinkles and makes your skin look like it has a photo filter in real life. This primer has 21.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
Target acne blemishes and blackheads with these pimple patches. The patches minimize redness, clear up the skin, and soothe the area. This miracle workers have 252.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
"They're magic zit erasers. I've struggled with acne since I was a teenager and these are hands down the best acne treatment I own! After one application, the zit is gone," a Sephora shopper declared. Another shared, "Definitely recommend if you struggle with acne. I go to bed with acne and apply the pimple patches where needed, and wake up with a clear face! So glad I found these!"
Kenra Professional Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
This lightweight spray decreases blow dry time and protects your strands from heat damage and breakage. It eliminates frizz, resists humidity, detangles, smooths, and softens the hair.
It has 1,200+ five-star Ulta reviews with one shopper sharing, "I learned about this blow-dry spray through a stylist that used it on me. It smells amazing. It also cut the blow drying time way down. I hate blow drying because I end up with an frizz but this stuff is great. Even when I let my hair air dry overnight I still wake up with manageable hair that is already heat protected and can iron it in less than 20 minutes." Another said, "I brought this after seeing it on a YouTube video and my hair is so soft and smooth after using it; even days later it is soft. Blow dry time has been cut in half. I have frizzy kinky fine hair (4a to 4c). My hair usually feels like frizzy hay after I blow dry it, but Kenra blow dry spray has solved that problem."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Contouring has never been so easy. These sticks are super blendable with zero creasing and caking. Rihanna has done it again, giving us another can't-live-without-it product. It has 273.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
"I love this contour stick. It's easy to blend, and glides on so gracefully. It really has a nice finish and makes contouring simple," a shopper shared. Another said, "This is my hands down holy grail contouring product. I try new things now and then, but always come back to this. It blends so smoothly and easily. The color is cool with just a *touch* of gray which is the secret to real/natural looking contour. (Most brands tend to make their contours too orange and it looks unnatural and fake)."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This lip sleeping mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around. You'll never have chapped lips again and this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day. No wonder it's a celeb favorite. Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Drew Sidora and Hannah Ann Sluss have all raved about the product.
It has 740.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of our favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
It has 300.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "the most gorgeous blush ever created. a LITTLE goes a long way!!" Another said, "This is my fave blush ever, you only need a small amount to blend out for a nice natural blush look so the bottle should last a long time!"
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
This is the universal lipstick and lip liner set that our shopping editors love. 196.6K+ Sephora shoppers feel that same way, with one writing, "beautiful products and they smell great as well. it's lasted me longer than 8 months and I'd purchase again." Another said, "This is my favorite everyday shade! It's not too deep and doesn't wash me out, it compliments my skin tone/undertone, and I ALWAYS get asked what lipstick I'm wearing. I'll never be without this. I have a mini in my car, my locker at work, and in my favorite purse. I also have my full size in my makeup bag."
LORAC PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush
Create a natural-looking contour and highlight with this LORAC PRO palette. The set includes three matte contour shades, 2 matte (glitter-free) highlighter shades, a shimmery highlighter, a built-in mirror, and a makeup artist-worthy brush. It's $45, but the set actually has a $145 value. That's quite the bargain!
An Ulta shopper said, "This is what I have used for years. It's the only contour palette that blends like a dream." Another gushed, "My absolute favorite contour kit! I repurchase one every year and use it up."
TAN-LUXE The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Just because it's winter, that doesn't mean you can't get your glow on. Just add a couple drops of this to your favorite moisturizer to get bronzed. There's a light/medium self-tanner and a medium/dark version.
A shopper wrote, "I never do this but I bought this in medium/dark yesterday solely because of reviews so today after using it last night i felt i absolutely had to leave one of my own. I am so so cautious and skeptical about what i put on my face because I breakout so easily. So i added 4 drops to my Cetaphil daily moisturizer before going to bed last night and took a pic so i could compare to how i looked this morning. I didn't expect to notice any difference after the first try honestly but I did! Absolutely sold on this after just one use and want to get the body one as well."
Another said, "Love these tanning drops! Previously I would put the tanning moose on my face and it would look uneven and darker in some spots and would break me out. But I don't have a problem with this! I love that I can mix it with my moisturizer making sure that it gets all over my face. And I am able to easily reapply when needed. Will be buying again!"
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
You don't need a different product to treat every skincare concern. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is an efficient multi-tasker. The oil improves the appearance of stretch marks and scars, including acne scars and C-section scars. It also helps even out the skin tone. It's made from Vitamin E Oil, Chamomile Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Lavender Oil, which soothe skin and reduce inflammation.
And, of course, it's an oil, which means it's highly moisturizing. But, don't worry about it clogging your pores or feeling greasy. The oil is dermatologist recommended, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types. Bio-Oil is even safe to use during pregnancy. A product that does so much has to be super expensive, right? Not this time.
Shopper said, "I am 20 years old, and have had very severe acne scarring. I go to the dermatologist, and have everything from Retina, Tazorac, special cleansers, and sulfar-based lotions (for those of you familiar with dermatologist products). I was so desperate to get rid of my scarring, that I decided to try this to even my skin tone and lighten my scars. WOW! Im only on DAY 4, and my scars are already 35% better! Everyone around me, after DAY 2, started complimenting me on how good my skin looked! (and I wasnt wearing any makeup)." Another wrote, "This is the best thing I've used for my stretch marks. My old stretch marks were bothering me, and Ive been putting this on problem areas every night and now a few weeks/months later the stretch marks are almost gone/blended into my natural skin."
If you're looking for more product recommendations, here are the foundations/concealers, lipsticks/lip glosses, hair products, and skincare treatments that celebs shared throughout 2021.