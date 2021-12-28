Ulta's Jumbo Love Sale Event: Save Big on Must-Have Jumbo-Sized Hair Care Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love shopping jumbo-sized products (who doesn't?), we've got an amazing sale that you'll definitely want to take advantage of.
From now until Jan. 22, Ulta is holding its bi-annual Jumbo Love Sale Event, and you can save big on jumbo-sized shampoo, conditioner and more from must-have brands like Redken, Biolage, Curlsmith and Joico. In addition to that, you can also save 15% on select curl brands and new launches from Kristin Ess, PATTERN, Pureology and more.
Since jumbo-sizes typically offer more product for less, you'll be saving even more when you shop right now. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score during Ulta's Jumbo Love Sale Event. Check those out below.
Redken All Soft Conditioner
Redken's All Soft Conditioner will detangle, moisturize and leave your hair feeling soft and silky. As one Ulta shopper wrote, "I have tried other products including Chi, Wen, Biosilk, Nexxus, and Paul Mitchell, and I keep coming back to Redken All Soft." You can score the jumbo-sized conditioner for $30 right now.
Curlsmith Curl Defining Styling Souffle
This curl defining styling souffle is a styling gel that works for all curl types. It traps moisture, reduces frizz, and will leave your hair bouncy and shiny. Right now, it's on sale for $30.
Pureology Hydrate Shampoo
Pureology's Hydrate Shampoo is an Ulta shopper-fave with nearly 3,000 five-star reviews. Its key ingredients include jojoba to moisturize hair, green tea for a healthy-looking scalp and sage to support the hair follicles. Right now, you can get the jumbo size for $10 off.
Biolage Ultra Hydrasource Shampoo
Anyone with dry or thick hair can benefit from using Biolage's Ultra Hydrasource Shampoo. Its ingredients include aloe, apricot kernel oil and cupuacu butter, all of which work together to gently cleanse the hair and moisturize.
Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner
This lightweight conditioner from Living Proof works to nourish, detangle and block out humidity. Use this and you can have smooth hair right out of the shower. One Ulta shopper called this "super fabulous," and said it's one of the best products for areas with high humidity.
Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
This top-rated leave-in conditioner from Pattern will give your curls the pick-me-up you need. All you have to do is put some on after washing and conditioning to lock in that extra bit of moisture. The scent is also soft and subtle with notes of jasmine, bergamot and sweet sandalwood.
Biolage Colorlast Shampoo
Keep your color-treated hair looking healthy and vibrant with Biolage's ColorLast Shampoo. It's a highly-rated product with over 1,100 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "This ColorLast Shampoo is amazing. It smells so good, leaves my hair so soft and suds up perfectly in the shower! I actually think it helps my hair from falling out since I'm not having to brush as hard to get tangles out or use as much conditioner." At just $25 for a jumbo-size, you're getting a great deal!
Joico Defy Damage Protective Conditioner
If you're someone who styles with heat on a daily, this damage protective conditioner from Joico is a must-have. It's made with good-for-your-hair ingredients like protective lipid, moringa seed oil and arginine. It's typically $41, but you can score this today for just $25. It's definitely worth a try!
Kenra Professional Platinum Color Charge Shampoo
The Platinum Color Charge Shampoo from Kenra Professional will keep your colored hair looking vibrant for up to 50 shampoos. It's good for all hair types and is free of sulfates, parabens and sodium chloride. Right now, it's on sale for $30.
