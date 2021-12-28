Bebe Rexha Breaks Down in Tears in "Honest Update" on Body Image

Watch : Bebe Rexha Talks Doja Cat Collab at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Bebe Rexha is getting real with her fans.

The 32-year-old singer posted an emotional TikTok on Monday, Dec. 27, giving fans an "honest update" about her recent weight gain and how it's affected not only her self-confidence but also her ability to enjoy the holiday season.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Rexha began in the TikTok. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

"It's not just about that," she continued. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

This led Rexha to take a step back from social media in recent months.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin," she said. "And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post."