Bebe Rexha Breaks Down in Tears in "Honest Update" on Body Image

Bebe Rexha is getting real with her fans.
The 32-year-old singer posted an emotional TikTok on Monday, Dec. 27, giving fans an "honest update" about her recent weight gain and how it's affected not only her self-confidence but also her ability to enjoy the holiday season.
"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Rexha began in the TikTok. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."
"It's not just about that," she continued. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."
This led Rexha to take a step back from social media in recent months.
"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin," she said. "And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post."
The video commenced with a tearful Rexha admitting she doesn't know where to go from here.
"I don't know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself," she said.
@beberexha
Honest update.? original sound - BebeRexha
Thankfully, Rexha's fans and followers were quick to voice their support.
"numbers are JUST NUMBERS, pls don't let them take a toll on your mental health," TikTok star Olivia Ponton commented. "you are absolutely STUNNING on the inside and out. YOU GOT THIS."
"Everyone is here for you," wrote Remi Bader, the host of Bravo's Impulse Try. "being honest with yourself is the hardest part."
Added another commenter, "Thank you for speaking out about what every woman is feeling or has felt."
Rexha has never been afraid to speak with candor, and it's one of the things her fans love the most about her. Just earlier this year, the "Meant to Be" singer shared a TikTok of her dancing in lacy blue lingerie as she asked the camera, "How much do you think I weigh?"
"No one's business." Rexha continued. "'Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight [is]."
She also spoke to E! News about body positivity on the 2019 iHeartRadio carpet: "I used to get nervous, 'Oh I got a stretch mark here, what if a guy sees me?' Now I'm like, you know what, you've got to be totally true to who you are. Even if you got a stretch mark, somebody who is the right person will love you with a stretch mark or not."