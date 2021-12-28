Here's What Really Led to Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Sudden Breakup

Watch : Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Sometimes, distance doesn't make the heart grow fonder.

On Monday, Dec. 27, Meghan King confirmed reports that she and Cuffe Biden Owens decided to go their separate ways just two months after getting married.

"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star began her Instagram Story statement. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

She continued, "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness, as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

While the Bravo alum didn't dive into detail about why her whirlwind romance with President Joe Biden's nephew ended, a source exclusively tells E! News that living in different states played a role in their split.