Kim Kardashian Just Gave a Major Spoiler for Spider-Man: No Way Home & Fans Aren't Happy

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

With great power comes great responsibility...to not spoil a movie.

On Dec. 27, Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories her reaction to the many surprises in Spider-Man: No Way Home, including screenshots from the climactic ending. Despite the fact that the movie opened on Dec. 17 with a record $600 million weekend box office, not everyone has had a chance to see the film yet—and now Kim is facing the wrath of MCU fans everywhere.

It's clear that Kim has been Keeping Up with the MCU multi-verse theories!

"I've muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I'm watching it tomorrow….Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f–––ing spoiler on her ig," one fan tweeted.

Kim quickly deleted her Stories but her many followers had already spotted the Spider-Man surprises.

"Kim Kardashian has 273,000,000 IG followers & just spoiled tf out of Spider Man in her stories lmaooo," another user wrote.