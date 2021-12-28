E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Step Inside Emma Roberts' Rodeo-Themed Birthday Party for Her and Garrett Hedlund's Son

To celebrate his 1st birthday, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's son Rhodes had a rodeo-themed celebration, complete with multiple cakes. See the sweet photos below.

By Jess Cohen Dec 28, 2021 5:13 PM
BabiesBirthdaysEmma RobertsCeleb KidsCouplesGarrett HedlundCelebrities
Watch: Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Welcome to the Rhodeo! 

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund's son Rhodes officially turned 1 on Monday, Dec. 27. To celebrate, the American Horror Story actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from Rhodes' rodeo-themed celebration. "Happy Birthday Rodeo!" Emma captioned the cute snaps. "Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it."

She concluded her post with a message to her son, "I love you Rhodes."

It appears that Rhodes had multiple cakes for his party. In addition to the one Emma got in her hair, Rhodes also had a cake made for him in the shape of the number one. That cake was adorned with a cowboy hat, cowboy boot, bandanna and lasso. 

In the comments of the Instagram post, Emma's pals couldn't help but gush over the birthday boy. "Happy birthday Rodeo!!!" Emma's Screen Queens co-star Billie Lourd commented, while Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr sent her love in the form of a heart emoji. Nicky Hilton commented with balloon emojis.

photos
Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

It's hard to believe it's been a year since Emma, 30, and Garrett, 37, welcomed their first child together. While the stars tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, Emma has given fans a few glimpses of Rhodes on social media over the past year, including one photo just weeks after his birth. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Earlier this month, Emma shared another rare snap of Rhodes, showing the mother-son duo smiling together on the couch. As Emma put it, "The best."

Instagram

As for how Emma and Garrett, who first sparked romance rumors in early 2019 and have kept famously private about their relationship status, have adjusted to life as parents, a source told E! News in June, "It was a huge adjustment for both of them at first, but they have been a great team and have worked through all the ups and downs together."

