Why Cynthia Nixon Was "Very Reluctant" to Appear in the Sex and the City Reboot

And Just Like That... Miranda Hobbes was back.

However, it was a "very hard decision" for Cynthia Nixon to reprise her iconic Sex and the City character for the HBO Max revival series.

"I really didn't think I was going to do it; I was very reluctant," Nixon told the News Corp's Herald Sun on Dec. 28. "But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn't go back without—a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series—they were on board."

Nixon continued, "I was floored by how hard everybody listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house, one that had us in it but new characters, too."

And Nixon wanted to make sure that the series not only adapted to modern times, but also reflected the core characters' real-life issues that come with aging.