Chrishell Stause Enjoys Tropical Getaway After Jason Oppenheim Breakup

‘Tis the sea-sun for Chrishell Stause.
Almost a week after the Selling Sunset star and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their breakup, the real estate agent has found herself enjoying the single life on the more tropical side of the map.
On Dec. 27, Chrishell shared a peek at her dreamy slice of paradise to her Instagram Stories, captioning a snapshot of an oceanside view in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, "I just slept ELEVEN hours and woke up to this! If grateful, excited, and please don't bother me was a person…your girl right here." Shortly after, Chrishell also shared a boomerang of her and co-star Emma Hernan living it up poolside, in celebration of Emma's upcoming birthday.
The reality star's dreamlike getaway comes on the heels of her split from co-star and boyfriend of five months, Jason. On Dec. 21, both stars released individual statements on their respective social media accounts, explaining that the decision was made for the best.
"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Chrishell's statement read in part on Instagram.
Chrishell, who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, added, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."
For his part, Jason's statement partially read, "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
Following the news, the former couple's co-star, Emma, explained that despite splitting up romantically, the two have managed to maintain a strong friendship.
"If everybody in the entire world could follow how they handle a breakup, I think the world would be a better place," she told UsWeekly on Dec. 23. "They handled it very well and they communicated very well with each other… I mean they're literally best friends, and they've remained really close throughout even the breakup, which is nice."