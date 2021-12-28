Why Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio's Outing With Amanda Kloots

Watch : Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio finally met IRL—and fans couldn't be more delighted.

After supporting each other via the internet over the last year, the co-host of The Talk and The Bachelorette star got together for dinner in their home state of Ohio. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" Amanda captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram Story selfie of the duo at Burntwood Tavern in Canton. She later shared a sweet photo to her feed with her arm around Michael, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"

Michael, who appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, shared Amanda's photo to his Instagram Story, captioning it, "Just two kids from Akron," along with a heart emoji.

After seeing the picture of Amanda and Michael, many fans and fellow stars sent their love. The Bachelor's Matt James and Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba commented on Amanda's photo with heart emojis, while another Instagram user wrote, "What a beautiful friendship! Two people who understand each other on a level many cannot. So thankful that you met and can support each other."