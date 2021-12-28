What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022! If you're wondering what the new year has in store for you, we've got you covered. We talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust, bestselling author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck, to find out what we can expect in the year ahead. According to her, there are several key astrological events that may affect our lives in some interesting ways.

For instance, we'll begin 2022 with Venus moving retrograde in Capricorn. With this kind of transit, you may feel like things are moving kind of slow in the love and money departments. But once it ends its backspin on Jan. 29, you'll be able to see who and what you want to invest your heart, energy and money into.

Mercury will be going retrograde four times in 2022, with the first one beginning on Jan. 14 and lasting through Feb. 3.

Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, will be making some big moves this year. On April 12, Jupiter and dreamy Neptune will connect in Pisces, making it a great time for love, creativity and spirituality. If you're into manifesting, that's a great time to do it. Jupiter will also move between Aries and Pisces this year, which will bring opportunities for fun, deeper emotional connections and action.

In addition to these big dates, every zodiac sign has something they can look forward to. With that, here's your zodiac sign's 2022 horoscope, according to Lisa.