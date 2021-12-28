Ross Mathews Reveals His Tips for Setting & Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions

We interviewed Ross Matthews because we think you'll like his picks. Ross is a WW partner. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

2022 is only a few days away, which means it's time to set those intentions for the year ahead!

Although the concept of constructing resolutions for the new year can be motivating, it can also serve as a reminder of all the things we wanted to accomplish in year's past, but we weren't able to for one reason or another—and Ross Mathews can relate all too well.

"I think resolutions in my past have always been a set-up for failure—I've said so many," the RuPaul's Drag Race judge explained to E!. "Viewers have seen me for 20 years on television, and I always say I could be a weight detective because whenever I've lost it, I've been able to find it again. But this past year and a half has changed everything for me. I'm so proud of how far I've come."

Thanks to WW, formerly Weight Watchers, the comedian has lost 60 pounds and has been able to change his relationship with food; a resolution that is probably on so many of our lists for the new year. But it wasn't until the pandemic hit in 2020 that Ross made the decision to make a change in his life.

"I have had many failed resolutions throughout the years, but in June of 2020, after recently losing my mom at the end of May, I realized how precious this all is," the podcast host revealed. "It sounds so cheesy, but it was this perfect storm of the pandemic giving us all perspective and then me having a real tragic loss. I realized I want to stick around as long as humanly possible—I'm going to do everything in my part to make sure that I can be here and the one thing I could control was my health."