Britney Spears Reveals the Real Reason She's Not Ready to Return to Music

Watch : Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!

It appears that Britney Spears' song "Me Against the Music" has hit close to home.

After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was ready to make her comeback, she took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to set the record straight. The Grammy winner, whose 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end last month, candidly discussed why she's been hesitant to release new music.

According to Britney, she had hoped to "perform new songs and remixes of my old songs" but was allegedly unable to do so while she was under the conservatorship.

Despite being in charge of her own destiny now, the "Toxic" singer admitted that she's not ready to return to the music industry just yet.

"I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore...that's just the surface issues," her message read in part. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!"