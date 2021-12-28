See the Celebrity Photos That Got More Instagram Likes Than Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : CUTEST Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics of 2021

Talk about a warm welcome!

According to Wikipedia and Uproxx, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's announcement that they are expecting twins is the most-liked Instagram post of 2021. The duo shared the news in October and swiftly received more than 32 million likes in a matter of moments.

This comes as no surprise considering the soccer star has more than 380 million followers on his profile, making him the most-followed person on the social media app.

Coming in second is none other than Ariana Grande, who announced her wedding to Dalton Gomez in May. As expected, the photos were every bit as dreamy and beautiful as the pop star's own music.

Following shortly behind Ariana was Kylie Jenner, whose pregnancy announcement accrued 24 million likes. As of December 2021, she's the third most followed person on Instagram, so it may be considered fitting that that she comes in third on this list, too.