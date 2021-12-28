See Simone Biles Flip Out Over Boyfriend Jonathan Owens' Latest NFL Milestone

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Simone Biles is giving Jonathan Owens a perfect 10!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to show her boyfriend some love after he hit a major milestone in his NFL career during a recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Posting a photo of the couple embracing outside of the NRG Stadium, where Jonathan and the Houston Texans beat out the visiting team 41-29 on Dec. 26, the 24-year-old gymnast wrote, "I'm so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream!"

"All the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning!" she continued. "I love you @jowens_3."

Simone, who was pictured wearing Jonathan's jersey in the romantic snapshot, added, "Forever cheering loud and proud for #36."

Proving that they're one of the sports world's golden couple, Jonathan also had nothing but loving words for Simone in the comments section of her post. He replied alongside two emojis of a red heart, "Thank you baby, so happy you could be there."