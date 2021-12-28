Lauren Conrad Shares Rare Family Photo With Her Two Sons During Holiday Break

Watch : James Charles Apologizes to Lauren Conrad for Slamming Her New Line

Similar to the reality TV world, you never know what to expect with toddlers!

That appeared to be the case for Lauren Conrad, who shared a rare family portrait on Instagram that captured the adorable and hilarious moment one of her son's covered her face.

In the sweet image, taken by photographer Valorie Darling, The Hills alum posed next to her husband, William Tell, as they carried their two sons, Liam James, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2. The family even wore color-coordinated outfits in neutral tones for their dreamy beach-side portrait.

Holding onto their little ones, William flashed a wide smile, while Lauren's face was completely covered by her long blonde hair—courtesy of her baby boy. However, the Lauren Conrad Beauty founder appeared to get a kick out of it.

"Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday," she captioned her Instagram on Christmas Day. "Shout out to all the parents who make the magic happen."