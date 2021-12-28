E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Lavish Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave All Her Kids

Kris Jenner is more than just a momager! Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse at the presents Lovey got all the Kardashian kids.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 28, 2021 1:04 AMTags
Kim KardashianChristmasKris JennerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: CUTEST Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics of 2021

Santa works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

The self-proclaimed momager gave Santa Claus a run for his money with her gifts for kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian. According to Kim's recent Instagram Story, Kris went all out and bought them Moke golf carts.

"Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom," the Skims guru said in a video of the luxury golf carts. "How cool!"

Kim showed a glimpse of a white car with a skull on it, saying, "This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure."

As for her and Khloe, they got adorable pink rides, while their other siblings received baby blue, yellow and orange cars.

According to the Moke America website, a standard eMoke golf cart costs $20,795, with custom rims starting at $495. Changing the original seats to white ones and adding benches, as shown in Kim's video, will put you back an extra $1,595. 

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

But the gift of seeing a smile on your children's faces? Priceless. 

To see the fancy golf carts and how the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the holiday season, check out the photos below!

Instagram
Think Pink

The momager spared no expense for her kids' Christmas presents.

Instagram
Cheery and Bright

There's no doubt the momager put the Kris in Kris-mas this holiday season.

Instagram
Rock On

Kris put a skull sticker on Kourtney and Travis' car to match their grunge aesthetic.

Instagram
Silver Belles!

The mother-daughter duo lit up the room in matching silver sparkly dresses at the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday party.

Instagram
Dressed the Nines

Kendall Jenner can rewear this stunning number to the Met Gala next year.

Seeing Double

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's twinning moments continue to be a gift. 

Instagram
He Came to Town

Santa stopped by to surprise the cousins, including True, Saint West and Chicago West.

Instagram
Ho, Ho, Ho

Here's hoping they're on the nice list.

Instagram
Sparkle and Shine

"'Twas the night before Christmas," Khloe captioned a series of sultry shots. 

Instagram
Deck the Halls

Fa la la la la la la la la

Instagram
Hung by the Chimney With Care

Kourtney Kardashian shared her blended family's stockings.

Instagram
Keep With Tradition

As she noted, Kendall's held onto this decoration since 1995.

Trending Stories

1

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in North West's Lip Sync Video

2

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

3

Demi Lovato Shows Off Fierce Buzzcut, Embraces "Fresh Start"

4

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

5

Kim Kardashian Unveils the Lux Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave Kids

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Unveils the Lux Christmas Gifts Kris Jenner Gave Kids

11 Must-Haves for Throwing a Small Soiree Your Guests Won't Forget

20 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Help You Thrive During Dry January

Exclusive

How Dakota Johnson Prepared for Her "F--ked Up" New Role

Update!

Bachelor Nation's Jubilee Sharpe Accepts Plea Deal in DUI Case

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil Their "Dream Home"

Why Kanye West Bought the House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian