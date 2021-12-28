11 Must-Haves for Throwing a Small New Year's Eve Soiree Your Guests Won't Forget

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As crazy as it may seem, 2022 is less than a week away. If you're planning on celebrating at home with a few friends, why not throw your very own glitzy New Year's Eve soiree? It's super easy to do and it doesn't have to break the bank.
Amazon has a bunch of shimmery offerings for decorating your home and table this New Year's Eve. For instance, this 40-piece gold glittery dinnerware set comes with all the essentials and would make your table setting look so glam. You can even decorate your home with these champagne gold garlands that look more expensive than they are.
From games to decor, we've rounded up some must-have items you need to have a small New Year's Eve soiree at home. Check those out below.
OuMuaMua Glitter Champagne Gold Paper Garland
These glittery champagne garlands are sure to impress. You get five strands that are 13 feet each. Amazon shoppers say they're so stunning in person, and the quality is good enough to reuse. Plus, they're on sale for under $15. Such a good deal!
PartyDelight Sequin Tablecloth
These sequin tablecloths are a must for a glitzy New Year's Eve dinner party. There are many sizes and colors to choose from including rose gold, champagne, teal and mint green. They're also highly-rated on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer even said they used this for their NYE party and wrote that it was "by far the best purchase I've done on Amazon."
Homy Feel Rose Gold Glitter Plastic Champagne Flutes - 30 Pack
Toast to the new year with these lovely glitter champagne flutes. You can choose between three colors and each pack comes with 30 pieces. These have over 1,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they not only look good, they're sturdy as well.
Latitude Run Chip & Dip Serving Set
This elegant serving platter is great for chips and salsa, veggies and dip, shrimp cocktail and more. It's on sale at Wayfair right now for nearly 30% off.
Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
This top-rated bartender kit includes everything you need to make drinks like a pro. It comes with a cocktail shaker, a double sided jigger, a mixing spoon and more. It's a must-have for entertaining.
Enoluxe Insulated Wine Cooler
This sleek insulated cooler will keep your bottle of choice cool while you're waiting for midnight to hit. You can get this in copper or stainless steel.
Classic All White Arrangement
A beautiful white floral arrangement is perfect for welcoming a new year and will take your table setting to the next level. This classic all white arrangement from 1-800 Flowers starts at $70.
New Year's Eve Disco Ball Drink Tumblers
These cute disco ball tumblers with blinged out straws are a great addition to your small soiree. You can even choose which color straws you want. So fun!
SMIRLY Bamboo Large Charcuterie Board Set
If you really want to impress, put together a tasty and visually appealing charcuterie board this New Year's Eve. This large charcuterie board set is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 8,800 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I am so happy that I bought this cheese board. It has everything that you could need and the pullout drawers are perfect! The quality is great and easy to clean. I highly recommend this if you are hosting a party or even for a cute date night with your significant other."
We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
New Year's Eve is a great opportunity to spend some quality time connecting with the people you love most. If you're looking for a meaningful game to play during your night in, pick up a We're Not Really Strangers card deck.
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Sing, dance and laugh your way into 2022 with this portable, handheld karaoke microphone. It comes in 11 colors and can be connected by cable or Bluetooth. Amazon shoppers seem to really love it as it has over 32,600 five-star reviews.
