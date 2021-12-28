20 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Help You Thrive During Dry January & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you had one too many hot toddies on Christmas and said some things you regret to your family or you simply want to clean up your diet and honor your body with a cleanse in the new year, may we suggest swapping your whiskey-fueled beverage for a non-alcoholic one?

It's completely normal to be hesitant about giving up the glass of chardonnay that feels like a reward at the end of the day or the vodka water that serves as your liquid courage at social events. But we can all agree alcohol has more harmful long-term effects that outweigh those short-term delights. As a result, month-long challenges like Sober October and Dry January have gained popularity because let's face it—giving something up for a month seems less daunting than swearing it off forever.

However, after you taste the 20 non-alcoholic beverages we rounded up—you might just give up alcohol for good!