20 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Help You Thrive During Dry January & Beyond

Whether you had one too many hot toddies on Christmas and said some things you regret to your family or you simply want to clean up your diet and honor your body with a cleanse in the new year, may we suggest swapping your whiskey-fueled beverage for a non-alcoholic one?
It's completely normal to be hesitant about giving up the glass of chardonnay that feels like a reward at the end of the day or the vodka water that serves as your liquid courage at social events. But we can all agree alcohol has more harmful long-term effects that outweigh those short-term delights. As a result, month-long challenges like Sober October and Dry January have gained popularity because let's face it—giving something up for a month seems less daunting than swearing it off forever.
However, after you taste the 20 non-alcoholic beverages we rounded up—you might just give up alcohol for good!
Given we've been dabbling in the non-alcoholic beverage lifestyle for some time, we feel qualified enough to share the beverages that have our stamp of approval in the flavor and mood-enhancing departments. Trust us when we say, our Sundays have never been more productive and we no longer cringe at the Uber and Postmates receipts that used to greet us on weekend mornings.
From non-alcoholic beverages created by celebs like Bella Hadid and Blake Lively to prebiotic sodas that will help your skin and delicious tequila alternatives that won't make you want to text your ex, we rounded up 20 beverages that will help you look and feel like the life of the party without the hangover the next day!
Scroll below for the beverages that will have you thriving during your Dry January challenge.
Liquid Death Sparkling Water (12?Pack)
If you're concerned about your friends egging you on to drink at a party, just take one of Liquid Death's sparkling waters with you! Not only does it look like you're drinking a beer, but the 100% stone-cold mountain water offers the most refreshing taste and the perfect amount of bubbles.
TÖST All-Natural Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Beverage
Trade your wine for a glass of Töst at the end of the day! With an all-natural blend of white tea, white cranberry and ginger, it makes for a great post-meal beverage that you can enjoy sans guilt. There's only 45 Calories per 8oz servings, too!
Kin Euphorics High Rhode Social Hour
You can't go wrong with any of Kin Eurphorics' non-alcoholic beverages! Not only do they have a unique yet delicious taste, but they're packed with ingredients to calm nerves and uplift your mood. We suggest starting off with their High Rhode Social Hour beverage, which will help you maintain your "life of the party" image. Plus, Kin has a new Dry January kit that includes everything you need to start healthier habits in the new year!
Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative
Where are my fellow tequila-loving girls and guys at? We suggest ringing in the new year with Ritual Zero Proof's Tequila Alternative. Treat your tastebuds to the award-winning flavor packed with earthy blue agave, Mexican lime and tropical guava, topped off with a smoky mesquite finish.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
Words cannot explain how obsessed we are with Poppi's prebiotic sodas! Not only have they helped improve our overall skin and gut health, but they taste so good that you'll swear off not only alcohol, but all other sodas. With only 20 calories and 5g of sugar (or less) per can, you can treat yourself at all times of the day to a can of Poppi and feel great about your decision.
Unspiked by Cann - Variety Pack
Another favorite NA beverage of ours? Cann's Unspiked flavors. After experiencing the crisp, sweet taste of these all-natural craft tonics, you won't believe they have only 35 calories or less per can. We suggest the variety pack, so you can sample the Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary and Blood Orange Cardamom flavors, which are all so tasty!
Athletic Brewing Company Non-Alcoholic Craft IPA (12-Pack)
Delicious non-alcoholic beers are hard to come by! But Athletic Brewing Company has created the perfect NA IPA for your happy hour! Crafted in small batches, each serving has only 70 calories and an award-winning taste.
St. Regis Chardonnay (Non-Alcoholic Wine)
Chardonnay lovers, look no further than this non-alcoholic blend by St. Regis! It closely replicates the crisp taste of your favorite chardonnay, but it won't give you a pounding headache after a few glasses. You'll love the notes of apples and pears, topped with subtle touches of toasty oak.
Ghia Apéritif
Packed with botanicals, herbs and plant extracts, you can feel cool, calm and collected while catching up with friends thanks to Ghia's apéritifs! We also enjoy their Spritz for on-the-go fun and picnics at the beach.
Health-Ade Pop Classic Variety Pack
Improve your gut health while enjoying yourself at a social function? Say less! Health-Ade's delicious Pop sodas will help you do both.
Freixenet Sparkling Rosé Alcohol Removed
Wine lovers, rejoice! You can still enjoy your rosé night with the girls thanks to Freixenet's non-alcoholic sparkling rosé. This Spanish blend offers the perfect balance between the sweet, fruity taste you know and love, but without the alcohol and excess bubbles.
The Free Spirits Trifecta
Loved by celebrities like Kaitlynn Carter and Jenny Mollen, Free Spirits' non-alcoholic bourbon, gin and tequila are a must for your New Year's Eve celebrations and Dry January challenge. Each blend replaces alcohol with natural flavors and botanicals, plus vitamins B3, B6 and natural aminos to enhance your mood!
Betty Buzz Ginger Beer (4-Pack)
If your life motto is also "Do as Blake Lively Does," you'll love these ginger beers from the actor's non-alcoholic beverage brand Betty Buzz! Pro-tip: Mix these with your fave NA tequila or whiskey for the ultimate celebratory Friday afternoon "I Made It Through the Week" drink.
Swoon Lemonade & Iced Tea Variety (12-Pack)
After a long day of work, we love cracking open a can of Swoon's sugar-free lemonades and iced teas. They're super refreshing and have only five calories per can!
Busty Lush She's Golden Blonde (6-Pack)
These NA malt beverages make the ultimate addition to any party! Enjoy moderate bitterness and hints of tropical fruit while you catch up with friends.
Optimist Botanicals - Bright
Replace your go-to citrusy vodka with Optimist Botanicals' "Bright," and you won't be disappointed. You'll love and appreciate the hints of lemon, jasmine, lavender and orange, too!
Lyre's Non Alcoholic Spirits Mixed
Treat yourself to Lyre's NA Amalfi Spritz, Gin & Tonic and Classico cocktails without feeling a smidge of guilt! Each offers a bold blend of flavors that will leave your taste buds begging for more.
Shrubbly Small Batch Sparkling Shrub
With only 25 calories and 6 grams of sugar per can, you won't be able to look at your favorite alcoholic beverage the same way thanks to Shrubbly! Plus, each can is packed with apple cider vinegar, cardamon and pressed organic Aronia berries and pomegranates.
H2O Rosé Sonoma Soft Seltzer (Pack of 4)
If you've been on the hunt for non-alcoholic, vegan rosé, we suggest trying H2O's Sonoma soft seltzer! Besides the crisp taste, each can contains vitamin C and vitamin B12, plus antioxidants to help you feel your best self while taking the edge off after a demanding day.
