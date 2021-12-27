Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil "Dream Home" Where They'll "See the Kids Grow Up"

Home is where the heart is—and that's especially true for for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.
The couple, who have been dating since 2019 after meeting on an episode James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, have purchased a house together and are currently in the middle of making it their "dream home," Jonathan shared in the Winter 2022 issue of his and twin brother Drew Scott's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.
In a personal essay, the Property Brothers star, 43, revealed that he and Zooey—who is "obsessed with real estate"—had been looking at houses around Los Angeles "for fun," but their "noncommittal plan" backfired when they fell in love with a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.
The house, according to Drew, was one of the only two houses that "met our criteria."
"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical," he recalled of the property. "It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park."
"And you know what happens when you name something, whether it's a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it," Jonathan quipped. "The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."
Since closing on the home, Jonathan has been deep in renovations with the 41-year-old New Girl actress, who he calls "the yin to my yang, the PB to my J." In fact, the two have very similar tastes in design—something that Jonathan finds "refreshing" given that in his experience renovating houses for other families, "couples rarely agree when it comes to designing their home."
"We both cherish old homes—the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware," he explained in his essay. "We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story."
Although like many major renovations Jonathan and Zooey's project have hit a snag—they found some "hidden problems" within the decades-old abode, he said—the HGTV host is looking on the brighter side of things.
"We have each other, and we have time—the rest of our lives together in this house," he noted. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."
"These days, things are moving—we're getting closer. I can't wait to finally show Zooey the finished project." Jonathan added. "I'm sure we'll change a few things once we move in, swap some furniture. But overall I want it as close to her vision as possible because I know, like her, it will be beautiful, eclectic, and wonderfully unique."