Why Kanye "Ye" West Really Bought the House Across the Street From Ex Kim Kardashian

Watch : Is Kim Kardashian's Playlist a Hint at Pete Davidson Romance?

Ye is staying close to his kids.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West recently purchased a residence located across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian's home, where she lives with their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. A source tells E! News that the DONDA performer "plans to tear [the current residence] down and rebuild."

"It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids," the source shares. "He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas."

According to the insider, the Calabasas property sits on a 1-acre lot that is "perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up."

The source adds, "It will take time to get permits and plans and he won't be able to live there for awhile. But he is excited about it and so are the kids."

E! News reached out to Ye's reps for comment and didn't hear back.