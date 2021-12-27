E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

17 Stars Share Beauty Tips & Go-To Products: Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz & More

Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz, Selena Gomez, and Kristen Bell shared their go-to makeup, skincare, hair, and wellness tips throughout 2021.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 27, 2021 9:59 PMTags
Vanessa HudgensGwyneth PaltrowBeautyLife/StyleSelena GomezRicky MartinKristen BellZoë KravitzShoppingShay MitchellGigi HadidKaia GerberShop BeautyShop With E!Celebrity ShoppingOlivia Rodrigo
E-comm: Celebrity Beauty Secrets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who came up with the term "beauty secrets" anyway? If there's a technique or product that really works, shout it from the rooftops and let everyone know what's up. Don't keep those insights to yourself. Thankfully, there are plenty of celebrities who don't abide by the concept of keeping beauty secrets private. Throughout 2021, some pretty major stars shared their skincare, makeup, and hair routines with Vogue readers. To close out the year, Vogue compiled all of those top tips and techniques into a montage video.

We went through it, took notes, and looked up the products used by some of our favorite celebs, including, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Kristen Bell, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaia Gerber, Chloe Bailey, Ricky Martin, Rachel ZeglerGemma Chan, Laura Harrier, Elle Macpherson, Sofia Carson, Rosalia, and Latto.

read
25 Stars Share Their Favorite Hair Products: Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Kyle Richards & More

Maybelline TattooStudio Tattoo Brow 36HR Pigment Brow Pencil

Gigi Hadid shared, "I've never had an over-plucked brow mishap, but I have had mishaps though, like during fashion week where my brows have to bleached for one show and dyed back to natural for the next. If you do that too quickly, your brows don't take the color."

Gigi relies on this long-lasting eyebrow pencil to have some consistency even with all of the brow changes her job may require. Gigi isn't the only one who adores this eyebrow pencil. It has 2,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$9
Ulta
$7
$6
Amazon
$8
$7
Walmart

Maybelline City Bronzer

Gigi Hadid uses this Maybelline bronzer to contour her face.

This bronzer has 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$10
Ulta
$10
$8
Amazon
$10
$8
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in North West's Lip Sync Video

2

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

3

Demi Lovato Shows Off Fierce Buzzcut, Embraces "Fresh Start"

Avajar Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask- 3 Count

Shay Mitchell said, "I have this really cool item that I actually found when I was in Japan, Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask. You just put it under and wrap it around your ears. This is kind of like those bands you use when you're working out." These masks promise to lift and firm your neck.

$45
Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

Selena Gomez puts little dots of Rare Beauty Foundation on her face and blends it all in with a brush.

$29
Sephora
$29
Kohl's

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

"This mask is for breakouts and collagen. I've noticed a difference ever since I started using it," Westside Story star Rachel Zegler said

This mask is good for anti-aging, breakouts, redness, and loss of firmness.

$435
Sephora
$435
Nordstrom
$435
Violet Grey

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Gwyneth Paltrow uses what she describes as "this sculpting gold bar thingy." The star shared, "You turn it on and it vibrates. Don't get any ideas," as she rolled the bar on her face.

This tool is a a 24-karat gold vibrating bar that instantly makes skin feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured, and revived. It has 7K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$195
Sephora
$195
Revolve
$195
Free People

Hello Bello Mineral Baby Sunscreen, SPF 50+, 3 fl oz

Kristen Bell admitted, "I certainly wish that I had worn SPF a lot more when I was younger. I did. I didn't do a bad job at it, but as you're older, and turning 41, and you're looking at the brown spots on your skin, you're like 'Dang, I should have worn a hat my whole life.'"

$9
Walmart
$13
Amazon

Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt

"We're going to use a little coconut oil and I like to put it in my hair. Us Black girls should keep our hair hydrated," Zoe Kravitz shared.

This product has 47.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 900+ five-star Ulta reviews, and 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$29
Ulta
$28
$27
Amazon
$28
Sephora

Blind Barber 40 Proof Sea Salt Textured Hold Spray

Ricky Martin uses this sea salt hairspray as a part of his daily routine. It has a light to medium hold with a textured finish.

$15
Ulta
$19
Amazon

Fenty Beauty Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Makeup Refreshing Spray

Shay Mitchell shared, "I always like to start with this Fenty Beauty spray."

Use this hydrating spray under makeup to prep the skin for foundation or over makeup to instantly refresh the skin throughout your day.

$18
Fenty Beauty
$18
Kohl's
$18
Sephora

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum

"I just put a few drops on," Gwyneth Paltrow said as she patted Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum into her skin.

This serum has 60+ restorative nutrients that revitalize, soothe, and support a healthy radiance. Nina Dobrev also uses this as a part of her beauty routine.

 

$185
Violet Grey
$185
Revolve
$185
Nordstrom

Wildling Aura Sweeper

Supermodel Elle Macpherson explained, "Lymphatic drainage is really, really important. You've got to move those toxins out of your body because it will show on your skin. It will show in the way you feel. I start at my palm,  I'll go up, up, up, and everything goes towards the heart."

$35
Wildling

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat High Cover Radiant Concealer

Kaia Gerber applies this YSL concealer around her mouth and in between her eyebrows.

This radiant concealer has 36.9K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Use this to brighten dark circles and reduce under eye puffiness.

$38
Macy's
$38
$32
Nordstrom
$38
Sephora

Glossier Pro Tip Eyeliner

"I use the Glossier Pro Tip liquid eyeliner. I love doing liquid eyeliner. It's my favorite. I love elongating my eyes. I usually start by doing the wing first and everything else comes after," Olivia Rodrigo said

Specifically, Olivia shared, "What I like about this liquid lip liner is that it doesn't drop and it doesn't smudge. It also has a really great applicator. The wings are not super perfect, but that's OK. When we do the mascara, that makes it better. Eye lines are sisters, not twins. I always tell myself this when I'm doing this. It doesn't have to be perfect. That's fine. Nobody's face is actually symmetrical."

$16
Glossier

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Chloe Bailey uses these Match Stix from Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty to contour. She draws lines in the middle of her cheek and at the jaw before blending in with a makeup sponge. She remarked, "It just does a little bit. Slims the face a little, you can see it. I know you can." 

Kathy Hilton recently recommended these too.

$26
Kohl's
$26
Sephora
$26
Fenty Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen

"To me the most beautiful thing is natural beauty. So, using makeup to really amplify that, but not cover it up what makes you you is the most beautiful," Vanessa Hudgens said as she used this Benefit Cosmetics brow pen.

$25
Sephora
$25
Ulta
$25
Revolve

TOM FORD Shade and Illuminate Cream Face Palette

Laura Harrier uses this Tom Ford palette to contour, explaining, "I take this darker shade and rub my finger in here. And then, I'll do a bit in my temple as well."

This palette has 27.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$89
Sephora
$89
Nordstrom
$88
Neiman Marcus

L'Oréal Colour Riche Satin Lipstick

Gemma Chan uses this red L'Oréal lipstick in her beauty routine. 

$10
Ulta
$9
$6
Amazon
$9
$6
Walmart

Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack

Sofia Carson shared, "I've been using these lashes forever" with Duo lash glue.

These lashes have 5,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$12
Ulta
$12
Amazon
$4
Duo Lash Glue

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick

Rosalia likes to blend her foundation with her fingers, remarking that it's "like doing pottery and not being able to feel the materials in your hands with your hands."

$33
$19
Ulta
$32
$19
MAC Cosmetics

Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Latto said, "I apply my serum. Since we're getting ready for the day, I don't want to be too oily, so I just don't do too much."

This serum has 91.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$52
Sephora
$52
Ulta
$52
$47
Amazon

If you're looking for more star product recommendations, here are some foundations and concealers that Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo, Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell and more celebs use.

Trending Stories

1

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in North West's Lip Sync Video

2

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

3

Demi Lovato Shows Off Fierce Buzzcut, Embraces "Fresh Start"

4

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

5

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil Their "Dream Home"

Latest News

Update!

Bachelor Nation's Jubilee Sharpe Accepts Plea Deal in DUI Case

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil Their "Dream Home"

Why Kanye West Bought the House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

17 Stars Share Beauty Tips & Go-To Products

Update!

Candace Renee Rice Welcomes Her First Baby After Sharing Complications

Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher in Deeply Honest Message About Grief

Score Up to 60% Off During Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale