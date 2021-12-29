E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
It's a Bradshaw Family Team Effort to Give Back This Holiday Season

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 29, 2021
Watch: Terry Bradshaw Causes Chaos While Making Sandwiches

The Bradshaws are focused on giving back. 

During an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Bradshaw Bunchairing Wednesday, Dec. 29, Terry Bradshaw leads the family in volunteering at a Feed the City event in Dallas. Since 2015, the nonprofit organization has fed over 2.5 million people, and the Bradshaws celebrated the holidays this year by working to provide over 700 meals. 

Terry, TammyRachel and Lacey's husband, Noah, create an assembly line to craft meat-and-cheese sandwiches. But Terry quickly finds a joke in the process, and it doesn't take Terry long to teasingly accuse his wife of having the easier job. 

She fires back, "Just lay the meat on the bread. How hard is that?" 

Terry quips, "I've got to separate the meat! I have to fold the meat in half." And with that, Terry takes a bite of a slice of meat. 

"I'm starving," he jokes.  

Rachel, who is manning the mustard, reminds him: "Dad, you can't eat the food!"  

12 Fascinating Facts About Terry Bradshaw

Once Lacey and her 8-year-old daughter, Zurie, join in, Noah reminds his family the importance of giving back—and not eating the food while doing so!

"It's really important that when you have good times, you help other people," Noah explains. 

Watch the touching clip above to see the Bradshaw family partake in a charity event! 

