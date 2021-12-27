ShopDisney’s Twice Upon a Yearly Sale Is On: Can’t Miss Deals Starting at $4

E! was paid by shopDisney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Disney fans, the sale you've been waiting for is finally happening now! ShopDisney's Twice Upon a Yearly Sale is on and you can find deals up to 50% off.
Fans of Dooney & Bourke's Disney bags will be super pleased to know that a few collections are included in the sale. You can score this wickedly cool Cruella De Vil crossbody bag for nearly $50 off. The Mickey and Friends holiday collection is also on sale right now, and you can get the tote for less than $200. Our favorite has to be this satchel featuring a bold Mickey and Minnie geometric pattern.
You can even find deals starting as low as $4 like this Minnie Mouse Cranberry bath fizzer and this Mickey Mouse Icon ombre nail decal set.
Whether you're shopping for clothing, home, accessories or toys, there are tons of amazing deals right now during ShopDisney's Twice Upon a Yearly Sale. We've rounded up some of our favorite discounts. Check those out below.
Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle
This adorable stainless steel canteen by Corkcicle features Minnie's signature dots and bow. It's part of the Disney Parks Mousewares Collection and was made for Walt Disney World. Like all Corkcicle drinkware, this canteen can keep contents cold for 25 hours or hot for up to 12. Right now it's on sale for $28.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Geometric Satchel by Dooney & Bourke
This Dooney & Bourke satchel features a bold Mickey and Minnie Mouse geometric pattern. It's great for year round use, and is such a chic accessory to carry around when you're at the parks.
Mickey Mouse Semi-Cropped Pullover Top for Adults
We love this stylish semi-cropped pullover featuring a distressed Mickey Mouse graphic. It comes in blue and yellow, and right now it's on sale for 50% off!
Minnie Mouse Long Sleeve Nightshirt for Women
Get some beauty sleep in this super cute Minnie Mouse nightshirt. We love the chest pocket with the Minnie Mouse appliqué. So adorable! Right now, you can snag this for $25.
Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Vase Set
Put together a Mad Hatter-approved table setting with this set of three ceramic vases featuring Mary Blair's gorgeous art for Alice in Wonderland. It's originally $45, but you can get it today for just $27.
Lilo & Stitch Slippers for Adults
Keep your feet cozy and warm all winter long with these extra cute slippers featuring everyone's favorite little blue rascal, Stitch.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge DJ R3X Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble
You don't have to travel to Batuu to see your favorite DJ from a galaxy far, far away. He's now in Funko Pop! form! Right now, you can score this exclusive DJ R3X figure for just $16.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Jogger Pants for Women by Munki Munki
Lounge around the house with these adorable Grogu celestial jogger pants from the Disney x Munki Munki Collection. It's originally $43, but you can snag these for just $25.
Chewbacca Holiday Loungefly Crossbody Bag – Star Wars
This Chewbacca crossbody bag from Loungefly is a true holiday treat and we can't get enough! It's originally $75, but you can snag this for around $50. Such a great deal! It's a fun one to have for next holiday season.
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Adults by Rafael Faria
We love the colorful graphic on this Mickey Mouse tee. It's part of the Disney Artist Series, and the vibrant screen art was designed by Brazilian artist, Rafael Faria. It's fun, unique and on sale for $21.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag
We loved Dooney & Bourke's Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday collection this year, and now you can score the tote bag for just $187. Dooney & Bourke bags don't always go on sale, so it's a great time to shop for one!
Mickey Mouse Hooded Pullover for Adults by Rafael Faria
This hoodie is another Rafael Faria-designed piece. The allover pattern is really fun, and right now it's on sale for just $35. It's a must-have for sure!
