Kylie Jenner Introduces Adorable New Kitten While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Gear Up for Baby No. 2

Wait a meow-ment—Kylie Jenner's family just grew by one.

No, she hasn't welcomed baby No. 2 with Travis Scott quite yet, but she did introduce a furry new family member on Saturday, Dec. 25: a kitten!

The orange-and-white cat made its Instagram debut on Kylie's Stories as part of the makeup mogul's Christmas celebrations. One video showed her new pal sitting atop her baby bump as she relaxed alongside her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and another followed the feline as it strutted toward the camera.

The videos didn't contain any captions and Kylie has yet to reveal the kitten's name, but it's joining a very pet-friendly home as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum already has several dogs.

The household will soon welcome another addition when Kylie gives birth. As a source close to the 24-year-old star told E! News earlier this month, she's passing the time by "hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes."