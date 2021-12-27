How Issa Rae’s Insecure Satisfied Fans with Series Finale

Watch : "Insecure" Cast Tease Final Season: Exclusive

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details on the finale of HBO's Insecure.

It's so hard to say goodbye.

On Dec. 26, HBO's Emmy-nominated hit Insecure came to a close after five seasons of protagonist Issa (Issa Rae) navigating love and friendship in Los Angeles.

The last episode, "Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!" saw the lead taking another break from her relationship with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson), then skipped ahead in time to see her finally engaged to Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Fans also got to see a confident Issa with a successful business taking off as her friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) is getting married to Taurean (Leonard Robinson).

It's the happy ending fans craved. In the HBO post-show, Insecure: Wine Down With Issa Rae & Prentice Penny, the show creator revealed why she wanted the main character to walk into the sunset with Lawrence in episode 10.

"From the very jump of writing the season, I think I knew that I didn't want them together, and I was very confident about that. I was like ‘I want more for our girl.' And I felt we had told their love story and it ended tragically," she stated. "But I still wanted a healthy love story."