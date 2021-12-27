Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup After 2 Months of Marriage

Watch : "RHOC" Alum Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens

This whirlwind romance appears to have come to an end.

Newlyweds Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens have seemingly decided to call it quits just two months after tying the knot. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," Meghan wrote in a Dec. 27 Instagram Story post. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness," she continued, "as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Meghan's message comes just days after Page Six first reported that the duo had called it quits.

While it's unclear when the pair first started dating, Meghan debuted her relationship with President Joe Biden's nephew on Instagram in September.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote at the time, "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man. [red heart emoji]." Along with her message, Meghan posted a photo of the two wrapping their arms around each other.

Just two weeks after confirming their romance, they announced that they were officially husband and wife.