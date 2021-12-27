E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in Sister North West's Lip Sync Video

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 27, 2021 3:10 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNorth WestChicago WestTikTokNBCU
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover

May I have your attention, please? 

North West won TikTok on Dec. 27 with an epic lip sync of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady," co-starring sister Chicago West. A braces-clad North reminded us all that Grammy-winning rapper Kanye "Ye" West is her dad with a spot-on rap, featuring 3-year-old Chicago's take on the classic song. It's all in the family! 

North, 8, wore a tie dye hoodie in her selfie video, before flipping the camera to see a smiling Chicago dressed in a black top, black pants and a matching sherpa puffer jacket, with a rainbow necklace. The sweet video also gives Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans a sneak peek at the family holiday decorations with huge trees lit up in the backyard. 

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family traded their blow-out Christmas bash for an intimate gathering at their respective homes.

photos
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Of course, that also included North dressing up as the Grinch in a hilarious TikTok where she similarly lip-synced to a vocal track of Jim Carrey's iconic monologue from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in North West's Lip Sync Video

2

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

3

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

TikTok

That's not the only TikTok transformation North has undergone this year: The budding fashionista showed off an avant-garde look alongside mom Kim Kardashian on Dec. 17 with a video showing off black and red face paint and prosthetics. 

TikTok

See all of North's best looks below!

TikTok
New Braces

North just got new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers on Dec. 23.

Instagram
Goth Gals

Kim's longtime friend Tracy Romulus shared Halloween snapshots of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn, rocking all-black attire and colorful wigs. Their costumes? "Cereal killers." Genius!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

Twitter
Sorry, North

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim captioned the pics. LOL!

Instagram
"Best Day Ever"

North films a YouTube video with her icon, JoJo Siwa, where the new BFFs make glittery slime, play hide-and-seek and have a dance party.

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures

Trending Stories

1

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in North West's Lip Sync Video

2

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

3

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

4

Demi Lovato Shows Off Fierce Buzzcut, Embraces "Fresh Start"

5

Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Split 2 Months After Wedding

Latest News

42 Stars Share Their Favorite Activewear

Kylie Jenner Introduces New Kitten While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

How Issa Rae’s Insecure Said Goodbye

Cry a River Over Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's Sweet Family Album

Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Split 2 Months After Wedding

Penelope Disick Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation In Latest TikTok

Go Inside Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Private Road to Parenthood