Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Spent Son's First Christmas in Quarantine After COVID Diagnosis

Mike Sorrentino found himself in a serious health situation this holiday season. The Jersey Shore star spent Christmas in bed after testing positive for coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Mike took to Instagram to explain why he wouldn't be in any holiday photos with wife Lauren and their 7-month-old son Romeo. "So much to be grateful for this year. Romeo's 1st Christmas, my 6th soberversary and the love of friends & family," he began. "Unfortunately I am not in any photos cause I am quarantining from testing positive from Covid yesterday."

"My symptoms are currently mild and I'm eating Christmas cookies in bed resting," he continued. "Thank you to my family friends and fans that have always supported me. We are making best of a tough situation. Happy holidays & stay safe. The Comeback is always greater than the setback."

In the comments of his post, Mike received a flood of well-wishes from fans and friends, including JWoww. "Feel better," she wrote along with a crying emoji. "Love you."