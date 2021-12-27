Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dead at 58

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The Hollywood community is mourning the loss of a beloved filmmaker.

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the first season of HBO's Big Little Lies, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Dec. 26 at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 58.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently," his producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement. "He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Vallée, who was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, studied filmmaking at the Université du Québec à Montréal. In 2005, Vallée's breakout film C.R.A.Z.Y., which he wrote, directed and co-produced, was released. In the years to follow, Vallée directed Emily Blunt's 2009 film The Young Victoria and Matthew McConaughey's Dallas Buyers Club. The 2013 film earned Vallée an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Film Editing.