What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Amazon

The holiday weekend may be over, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the fun has to stop. If you were lucky enough to receive Amazon gift cards this holiday season and wondering what you should spend them on, we've got some great ideas for you.
For instance, it's a great time to stock up on leggings before the new year. These $25 high-waisted leggings come in a variety of colors and prints, and has over 21,800 five-star reviews. This percussion massage gun is called a "game changer" by shoppers for how well it works on relieving muscle pain and tension. It's also on sale right now for over $80 off. There's even a coupon available where you can take an additional $20 off.
Of course, we can't forget about Revlon's cult-fave one-step hair dryer and volumizer that has over 268,500 five-star reviews! If you haven't snagged one already, now's your chance to do so.
We've rounded up some ideas of what you can blow your Amazon gift cards on. Check those out below.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket
If you're still searching for the perfect puffer jacket for winter, this one from Amazon is a really great option. It's totally affordable, comes in many different colors and it's a shopper-fave with over 6,000 five-star reviews. As one reviewer wrote, "This jacket is everything I hoped it would be. I wear it almost everyday for really anything. I own Columbia, Patagonia, and The North Face, and this jacket competes you guys. It's the same level of quality in my opinion."
TOLOCO Percussion Massage Gun
Treat yourself to this percussion massage gun from TOLOCO. It has 20 speed levels and comes with 10 replaceable massage heads that can be used on different parts of the body. It's a highly-rated product with over 11,300 five-star reviews. One shopper called this a game-changer, while others raved over how well it works at relieving muscle pain and stiffness. Best part is, it's on sale right now for $117. There's even a coupon available to take an extra $20 off.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
You can't go wrong with a pair of leggings or two, especially ones that are highly-rated and pretty affordable. These high waist leggings come in many different colors and have over 21,800 five-star reviews. On shopper even called these the best yoga pants ever.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Amazon shoppers love this temperature control smart mug from Ember, it's no wonder why it has over 3,600 five-star reviews. It has a battery life of 1.5 hours and you can use an app to control and set the temperature to be whatever you want. As one reviewer wrote, "If you are a regular hot beverage drinker, the Ember mug will change your life. For the last two and a half years, I've been using it nearly every single day. Even after all this time, blowing on that last sip at the bottom of the cup and seeing steam come off is amazing to me."
Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle
If one of your resolutions is to drink more water in the new year, this smart water bottle from Hidrate Spark can help you stay on track. The water bottle glows at set times throughout the day to remind you to drink. You can even choose between multiple colors and light patterns. It has over 1,300 perfect reviews, and as one shopper wrote, "I never knew a water bottle could make me this happy."
Kirundo Winter Fuzzy Fleece Pullover
Looking to add new pieces to your winter wardrobe? Amazon has a ton of really cute fuzzy options available like this $36 fuzzy fleece pullover with over 4,100 five-star reviews. Shoppers love how perfectly oversized and cozy these are. You can also choose from a variety of colors.
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen - 3 Pack
This trio of serums is an Amazon shopper-favorite with over 37,500 five-star reviews. For just $20, you get the Vitamin C serum to protect and brighten the skin, a retinol serum to refresh and renew, and a hyaluronic acid serum to keep it moisturized.
Big Blanket Co. Huge Family Sized Blanket
These massive, super cozy blankets come in multiple colors and patterns, and measure 10 feet by 10 feet. It can fit the entire family for movie nights! It's a top-rated blanket with over 2,000 perfect reviews. As one shopper wrote, "If you have the money to spend, this blanket is one of the most incredible purchases you'll ever make. The blanket is warm without getting stuffy, and has enough surface area to be folded if you want even more warmth. It's stretchy and incredibly soft, and as great as everybody says."
Tile Starter 2-Pack
If you're someone who has a tendency to misplace things like your keys, Tile can make your life so much easier. These Bluetooth trackers have over 22,800 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I normally don't write reviews for products, but Tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the rooftops! I am always losing my keys or my phone, and with the tile it makes it easy to find in a flash. All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you're all set."
Handmade Heroes All Natural Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub
If you're prone to dry, chapped lips, this lip scrub is a must-have. This highly-rated coconut lip scrub from Handmade Heroes is one so many Amazon shoppers swear by. In fact, it has over 9,700 five-star reviews! One shopper, whose go-to lip scrub was previously from Lush, was converted immediately. They wrote, "It's much more moisturizing then my usual big name brand lip scrub. That honestly never left me feeling moisturized and I would have to put extra moisture into lips right afterwards. This is gentle yet very effective and leaves my lips so soft after using once. This stuff has great reviews for a reason!"
Mangopop Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
These bodysuits are perfect for laying in the wintertime. They come in so many colors, have over 15,000 five-star reviews, and they're on sale for just $20.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
If there's one product you absolutely must blow your gift cards on, it's this. Revlon's best-selling one-step hair dryer and volumizer will dry and style your hair in a fraction of the time it usually takes with other products. It has over 268,500 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's a must-have for anyone. We agree!
