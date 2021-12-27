Mandy Moore's Son Adorably Receives a Doll From Her Pop Star Days for Christmas

Mandy Moore's son received something a little sweeter than "Candy" for the holidays.
The This Is Us star, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, celebrated their little one's first Christmas with an extra special gift.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Dec. 25, the actress revealed that her husband gave their 10-month-old son his very own Mandy Moore doll.
In fact, the toy looked like Mandy from her pop star days in the early aughts, in which she rocked her signature bright blonde hair, colorful crop tops and pants. The doll not only featured the "Candy" singer in a bold pink outfit, but it included several accessories and a poster that was signed by Mandy herself.
"Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be funny to get this for Gus," Mandy quipped on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her baby boy posing next to his present and twinning with his mom, as they wore matching pajamas.
The Princess Diaries actress later took to her main Instagram feed to share heartwarming photos of their family gathering.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths," Mandy captioned her post. "Also thanks @nonajames for Gus's new fav toy."
The little one's favorite toy in question? A colorful set of bells!
Since her baby boy's arrival, the Tangled actress has been open about her motherhood journey.
In July, Mandy candidly discussed her first few months as a mom during an Instagram Live with Dr. Ashurina Ream, a licensed psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist.
"I had these preconceived notions of myself going into motherhood," the star shared. "Obviously, I knew it was going to be challenging, but I thought, 'Oh, I maybe have this sort of naturally maternal side,' whatever the heck that means. But I guess I just didn't really recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that is so ever-present moving forward once you become a mom."
Mandy didn't hold back about how she felt after welcoming her son, admitting, "I think as his needs really started to continue to change...I just felt this rush of like, 'I'm not good enough for him. I don't know how to be his mom. I know how to feed him, but beyond that, am I suited for this?'"
"I just felt so ineffective, and I would look at my husband who just seemed to have a supernatural ability to take care of Gus," she continued. "Like, he could make him smile. He could make him laugh. He would get on the floor and roll around with him. And I just felt like whatever I did it just wasn't right, and I couldn't get him to sleep, and it made me feel horrible."
Although Mandy said she's still "learning," she also explained that she's embracing the process.
"I know nothing, but I'm still here putting myself through the paces of just stopping and breathing through it," she added. "Recognizing that I'm best when I trust my own instincts, remembering that everything is a phase."