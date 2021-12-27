Mandy Moore's Son Adorably Receives a Doll From Her Pop Star Days for Christmas

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore's son received something a little sweeter than "Candy" for the holidays.

The This Is Us star, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, celebrated their little one's first Christmas with an extra special gift.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Dec. 25, the actress revealed that her husband gave their 10-month-old son his very own Mandy Moore doll.

In fact, the toy looked like Mandy from her pop star days in the early aughts, in which she rocked her signature bright blonde hair, colorful crop tops and pants. The doll not only featured the "Candy" singer in a bold pink outfit, but it included several accessories and a poster that was signed by Mandy herself.

"Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be funny to get this for Gus," Mandy quipped on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her baby boy posing next to his present and twinning with his mom, as they wore matching pajamas.