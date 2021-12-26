Tom Holland Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Liking a Post About How Short Men Have More Sex

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Tom Holland is out here living his best life on the interweb.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, has caught the attention of his fanbase after he cheekily liked a post about sex by the publication Lad Bible on Instagram.

The post, shared on Thursday, Dec. 23, featured an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film Twins alongside a tag that read: "According to science, short men have more sex."

When Holland's hilarious Instagram like was captured and shared by the Instagram page CommentsByCelebs, his fans quickly swung into action in the comments section to share their thoughts.

"i feel like tom forgets he‘s famous," one fan commented.

Another added, "TOM SAID YUP THATS ME !!!"

And a third sent a message of support, writing, "We love you, our short king."

Conversations about Holland, who is 5-foot-8, and his height were few and far between until it was revealed this summer that he began dating his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, who is taller than him by two inches.