Shop the Best Looks From Season 2 of Emily in Paris

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who else excused themselves from Christmas dinner to binge-watch Season 2 of Emily in Paris? Because we sure did, and we have no regrets.
In an effort to not spoil all of the juicy plot lines in the latest season of the Netflix show, let's get straight to the most important part: the fashion! As expected, we were treated to next-level, runway-ready looks from all of the characters, especially Emily and Mindy. With jaw-dropping styles from Valentino and Balmain to affordable dresses from PrettyLittleThing, the stylish duo served up major inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes.
Below, we rounded up a mixture of exact looks and affordable dupes from Season 2, so you can channel your inner Emily—whether you're living it up in St. Tropez or working at your own version of Savoir!
Neon Rose Mini Skirt in Pastel Boucle
Emily made a lot of things clear in this season. One of them being tweed is not to be slept on! This pastel mini skirt is so cute and versatile.
High Low Tulle Prom Dress
Headed to a haute couture fashion show soon? Or perhaps a NYE celebration or fancy event is more realistic. Whatever your schedule demands, this tulle dress is a must.
Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Blue
Did you catch Mindy wearing these très chic pajamas? We are beyond obsessed this luxe set that comes with detachable feather trims. Plus, you can dress them up or down—they're not limited to bedtime wear!
Reversible Cotton Bucket Hat
Emily proved that the checkered print trend is here to stay! In one episode, she wore a similar bucket hat to this style.
Moidem - Checkerboard Crop Tank Top
Staying loyal to the checker trend, Emily also wore a similar version of this tank top. How fun is this neon green trim on the neckline?!
Classic Camera 2.0
We can't forget about Emily's iconic camera phone case! Luckily, you can get yourself the exact same case on Casetify.
Reversible Vlogo Signature Belt in Shiny Calfskin 40 mm
We don't know about you, but we were mesmerized by this gorgeous reversible Valentino belt Emily repped.
River Island Oversize Blazer
Emily's blazer game was even stronger this season than in Season 1! Among the many designs she rocked, she wore a similar yellow style that has us looking forward to adding some color to our winter wardrobe.
Bow-Tie Maxi Dress
Emily rocked lots of bow-adorned pieces this season, which makes us sure she would wear this dress to a work event.
MSGM Fringed-Edge Tweed Shorts
Remember that cute outfit Mindy rocked in St. Tropez with the yellow ruffled top and purple shorts? Well, these are the exact shorts she wore on the trip—and they're on sale!
Essential Cabin
Although we wish we could have the Pierre Cadault x Rimowa suitcase featured in the show, Rimowa has tons of versatile travel-ready suitcases you can rock IRL.
