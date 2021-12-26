Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones.
The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
"Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight!" Nick captioned his Instagram. "Love The Cannons!!"
One image captured The Masked Singer host flashing a wide smile as his children snuggled with him, including 10-year-old twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as well as Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 12—his kids with ex Brittany Bell. Nick and his little ones posed together by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.
Brittany posted similar images, taken by photographer Amber Rain, of their kids, captioning her Instagram post, "Merry Christmas."
She added a psalm verse, "'And above all, put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.' Colossians 3:14-16."
Another portrait, photographed by Amber Rain Photography, showed Nick cuddling with his 5-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa.
The trio adorably wore matching red and black plaid pajamas with their names embroidered in white. Abby shared snapshots from the same photo shoot on her Instagram page and even rocked an identical festive pajama set as Nick and their babies.
"MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY HOLIDAYZZ," she wrote.
Nick also posted a photo of himself with Zen, showing the father-son duo twinning in matching white beanies and similar outfits. In the portrait, taken by photographer Clifton Prescod, The Nick Cannon Show host looked lovingly down at his baby boy as he slept.
On Dec. 7, Nick announced the death of his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott. Ahead of the Christmas holiday, she opened up about her grieving process and the difficulty of celebrating the holidays without her baby.
"Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open," she began her message on Instagram Stories. "Maybe you have boxed some things away—maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers. This is where I'm at. Walking by his room..sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don't know exactly what to do but I'm not rushing myself into a decision."
Alyssa also shared a photo of the outfit she picked out for Zen to wear during the holidays, which featured a red onesie with the text "My first Christmas" emblazoned on it.
"I was so excited for him to wear this onesie," she added. "I have had it laying out since Thanksgiving."
After announcing Zen's death earlier this month, Nick paid tribute to his baby boy with a tattoo of him as an angel. Nick mourned the loss of his son, telling People in an interview, "We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."
He added, "He was the most loving baby. I look at being his father as a great privilege."