Abigail Breslin Marks First Holiday Season Without Her Dad After His Death From COVID-19

Abigail Breslin is mourning the loss of her father this holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, the Zombieland actress, 25, opened up about her experience during the "holiday-grief season" in an emotional post about missing her dad, Michael Breslin, on Instagram.

Breslin's father passed away in February due to complications from COVID-19 at age 78.

In a Notes app screenshot, Breslin called the holiday "a weird one for me," adding, "I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend... I'm truly blessed. But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol)."

She described grief as a "tricky little monster" and revealed that "some days are harder than others" since her father's passing, stating, "I wish that there was an expiration date on missing someone."