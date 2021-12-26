E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Abigail Breslin Marks First Holiday Season Without Her Dad After His Death From COVID-19

Zombieland star Abigail Breslin opened up about missing her dad, who passed away earlier this year, during the "holiday-grief season" in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

By Emlyn Travis Dec 26, 2021 7:27 PMTags
Abigail BreslinCelebritiesCoronavirus
Watch: Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift

Abigail Breslin is mourning the loss of her father this holiday season.  

On Christmas Eve, the Zombieland actress, 25, opened up about her experience during the "holiday-grief season" in an emotional post about missing her dad, Michael Breslin, on Instagram

Breslin's father passed away in February due to complications from COVID-19 at age 78. 

In a Notes app screenshot, Breslin called the holiday "a weird one for me," adding, "I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend... I'm truly blessed. But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol)." 

She described grief as a "tricky little monster" and revealed that "some days are harder than others" since her father's passing, stating, "I wish that there was an expiration date on missing someone."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

However, she appeared to find a silver lining by remembering her father and imagining what he'd say to her.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

"I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now," she wrote. "I think it's be [sic] somewhere along the lines of 'why ya crying kid? I'm fiiiiiiine. Don't worry about me! Love you, pretty.'" 

Breslin ended her post by making a special shout out to anyone "who's missing someone this holiday" season, telling them, "I see you, I hear you and you're not alone." She also shared that she planned to spend time with loved ones and "hug them harder than ever." 

In February, Breslin shared an image of her and her dad on Instagram after his death. The childhood photo featured Breslin sitting in her dad's lap as the pair smiled.

"Love you, dada ! Miss you more today than I did yesterday," she wrote. "Hope you're looking over me."

Trending Stories

1

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

2

Kate Middleton's First Public Piano Performance Will Give You Chills

3

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Appear in Rare Family Photos

4

How Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama's Birthday

5

Here's Your Invite Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Celebration

Latest News

Nick Cannon Shares Pics With 7 Kids for Christmas After Son's Death

Meghan Markle Gets Statement From U.K. Tabloid About Her Legal Victory

Abigail Breslin Marks First Holiday Season Without Her Dad

Girlfriend Collective Boxing Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Expecting First Baby With Kayla Hughes

You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath x Bridgerton Collaboration

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Appear in Rare Family Photos