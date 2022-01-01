E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

15 Pop Culture Moments E! Is Looking Forward to in 2022

Hello, it's Adele and she's calling from her new Las Vegas residency. And that's just one of the reasons we at E! are pumped to turn the page to 2022.

By Sarah Grossbart Jan 01, 2022 8:00 AMTags
First off, we're just going to say it: 2021 wasn't all bad

A year after we added a slew of new words to our everyday lexicon—coronavirus, face masks, social distancing, toilet paper shortage—we all rebounded in a way that was sort of okay-ish. Sure, COVID and its merry band of variants are very much still a thing, but in the win column, Hollywood figured out a somewhat manageable way to get back to work producing the content that made all of those nights on our couch pretty pleasant. 

Plus the 2020 Olympics actually happened (in 2021, but who's really counting?), Taylor Swift and Adele put out new music to usher in a cozy Sad Girl Autumn, the Friends cast reunited as did once-engaged exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Paris Hilton finally got the multi-day, over-the-top wedding of her dreams, Lindsay Lohan got engaged to a man we didn't even know she was dating and Britney Spears is #freed, y'all

The 2021 Pop Culture Moments We're Most Thankful For

So on this New Year's Day, we're going to party like it's 2004. 

And then we're going to celebrate the fact that the year ahead looks kinda promising? Yes, make all the jokes you'd like about a bar so low our toddler could scale it, but 2022 is (hopefully!) going to be the year we can present our vaccination cards to see the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish in concert—and we're going to finally learn WTF happened to Hopper with the mid-year release of Stranger Things

E! Illustration

Not to mention there's reason to hope that both Lady Gaga and Kristin Stewart could be up for Best Actress trophies at the Mar. 27 Oscars and we've got two words for you: Britney. Wedding.

Gimme, gimme more, you say? Here are a few events worth putting in your calendar. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Concerts Are a Thing Again

Bieber and Billie and Bad Bunny, oh my! That trio, along with the likes of Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd are hitting the road and we are psyched

"Justin Bieber is going on tour for Justice. That's it. That's the tweet."

—Deborah You, E! Style Collective Coordinator

"Nothing says summer like a night of good country music. After being delayed because of COVID-19, Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour is finally happening and he has promised fans that we're going to get all of the hits. Plus, with supporting acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce joining in on the fun, there's no doubt that it's going to be a big party! Who's in?"

—Mike Vulpo, Editor

"Olivia Rodrigo is steering us into 2022 on a sweet note. The SOUR tour will be a highlight of the year, celebrating her beautiful debut album that manages to be both specific to one 18-year-old's heartbreak and be universally relatable at the same time. There's nothing Livies want more than to cry and sing along in person."

—Lindsay Weinberg, Writer

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Las Vegas Residencies, Too

Hello, it's Adele, who will be calling from Sin City's Caesars Palace starting Jan. 21. Meanwhile, Katy Perry will be "Waking Up in Vegas" through March. 

"Looking forward to the comeback of major tours and concerts! I already have tickets to see Katy Perry in Las Vegas for her residency debut and to see Billie Eilish's first tour in two years in L.A. for both of her albums that I am still obsessed with. So many artists are starting their tours back up and I am here for it!!"

—Alli Rosenbloom, Senior Reporter

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Hollywood Is Going For the Gold

"Disclaimer: I've loved watching the Oscars since I was a kid, and I don't care if they're five hours long, I'm all in. That being said… While nothing's confirmed yet as far as returning to the more traditional format with a host, I'm hoping for a joke-fueled 2022 Oscars ceremony to wash last year's unfortunate and un-festive 'celebration of movies' from my memory. I don't see the show being a repeat bummer with Girls Trip producer Will Packer at the helm, so here's hoping we can all agree that an uplifting night—no matter how serious or elegiac or ugly-cry-inducing some of the best films might be—is what audiences deserve. It's been done before, and I have faith it can be done again."

-Natalie Finn, Senior Features Editor

"I'm here for Kristen Stewart getting nominated (and winning!) an Oscar for Spencer. This is her time!"

—Jess Cohen, Assignment Editor

"I'm looking forward to seeing Lady Gaga win an Oscar this year!"

-Samantha Bergeson, TV and Shows Writer

Ahem, House of Gucci stans, assemble!

Gotham/GC Images
And We're All Hitting the Movies

"I can't wait to see Mila Kunis star in the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Luckiest Girl Alive. I couldn't put the book down when I read it years ago and I'm hoping the movie will be equally engrossing."

—Samantha Schnurr, Digital Editor

"As a fan of Booksmart, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, I'm excited to see Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling in September. Plus, Florence, Harry and Olivia have an amazing team of stylists, so I already know that their premiere looks will be top notch."

—Cydney Contreras, Writer

2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Brooke Palmer
Good Tidings, They'll Bring

"What the world needs now and more of in 2022 is Christmas movies. Yes, even more. While Hallmark has dominated the holiday market with its annual Countdown to Christmas programming for the last decade, other networks like Netflix, Lifetime, HBO Max and Peacock have entered the Christmas chat and, honestly, the onslaught of seasonal programming is one of the few things that has bought me peace and joy this December. I don't even need it to be good, I just need it to be filled with twinkling lights, a bearded, flannel-wearing hunk and a picturesque small town that would make Stars Hollow rolls its eyes and I am there with bells on—literally."

—Tierney Bricker, Editor

Netflix/Youtube
It's Time to Return to Hawkins

"Literally counting down the days for Stranger Things season 4. I can't believe we have to wait until the spring to see it but I appreciate the fact that it's being released the day before my birthday, which means I'll be celebrating with a solid Stranger Things binge. I just need more Hopper in my life ASAP though, can it come sooner?!"

—Alli Rosenbloom, Senior Reporter

Peacock
The Housewives Are Back

Yes, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip just finished streaming on Peacock, but season 2 is already in the can.  

"In the words of Phaedra Parks, everybody knows that this group of Real Housewives is going to bring the drama when they all stay at Dorinda Medley's house. While it's so exciting to see alums like Jill Zarin and Eva Marcille back on TV, Tamra Judge had quite the tease about her status with Brandi Glanville. 'It didn't start off good. It was a few days of a lot of F you's,' she told E! News. 'Then she said, 'I kind of like you.' You have to watch and see.' Don't mind if we do."

—Mike Vulpo, Editor

Graeme Hunter/HBO
The Roys, Too

"After that season finale, I can't wait to see all the insane drama unfold in Succession Season 4!"

—Jessica Rubenstein Fixell, Visual Editor

NBC
Manifest Is Taking Off

"Thanks to a heart-warming rescue from Netflix, our fave plane drama is returning for another season. Actor Josh Dallas (who plays Ben Stone) revealed in November that Manifest was back in production—and we have so many burning questions for S4. How did Cal get back? Will they finally learn how to survive their death date? And what's going to happen with the Michaela/Jared/Zeke love triangle?!"

—Lindsay Weinberg, Writer

Ollie Upton/HBO
Basically, Catch Us on the Couch

"I cannot wait for premieres of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, plus season four of Stranger Things and season three of my favorite show, The Orville."

—Corinne Heller, Editor

Medium Rare
TB Scores—Again

"The Super Bowl rings don't lie: Tom Brady is the GOAT when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. But can he win in the style game? In January 2022, the athlete will venture into the fashion business with the launch of his namesake apparel brand. With a few MET Gala appearances under his belt and a fashionable wife, I have faith Tom is about to create something great. Plus, when has Tom ever given less than 100 percent on a task? Save me a sweatshirt when you launch at Nordstrom, Tom."

—Mike Vulpo, Editor

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
It's Britney's Wedding, Bitch!

"Can safely bet her dad won't be giving her away and at this rate, not likely Jamie Lynn will be reprising her role as a bridesmaid either. But what will Britney's wedding feature? Her favorite color pink? Or is it really yellow now? Can Donatella Versace work a cropped blouse influence into Brit's wedding gown? Paris Hilton as her maid-of-honor?!"

-Brody Brown, Supervising Talent Booker

Instagram
Kourtney's Too!

"The event of the year? Probably Kourtney Kardashian's first wedding."

—Veronica Flores, Social Media Editor

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Bring on That BDE

"In 2022, I will be sitting at the edge of my seat for more Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dates in Staten Island."

—Veronica Flores, Social Media Editor

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé’s New Album (A Girl Can Dream, Right?)

"The pop culture moment I am hopefully not jinxing, and just really manifesting, would be a new work of art from none other than Beyoncé herself. Don't get me wrong, I am extremely grateful for everything she's given us in 2021 (i.e. 'Be Alive' and my closet full of Ivy Park) but I'm very ready for new music from the Queen Bee herself to set my year off in the best way possible."

—Kisha Forde, Writer

