2021 in Review: Here Are the Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough Of

Watch : Unforgettable E! Moments That Defined Pop Culture

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots.

Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame.

So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wanted to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks?

We invited you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most (in celebrity-land, that is) and you delivered.

You weighed in on the TV and movie moments that left you slack-jawed from the spot you'd burrowed into on your couch, the Hollywood breakups that crushed you and the requited celeb crushes that reignited your belief in love.