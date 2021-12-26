Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Expecting First Baby With Wife Kayla Hughes

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane had one rosy Christmas!

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 25 to share the exciting news that his wife, Kayla Hughes, is pregnant with their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2020, revealed that their little one is expected to arrive next summer.

"Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" the reality TV personality captioned his post, with Kayla adding on her Instagram page, "The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022."

At this time, the two lovebirds are keeping additional details about their bundle of joy to themselves.

To announce their baby news, the pair shared a heartwarming family photo. In the image, J.J.'s daughter Gemma, who he shares with ex Heather Sands, sweetly holds up a black-and-white sonogram, as J.J. and Kayla pose next to her and smile from ear to ear.