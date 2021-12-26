Girlfriend Collective Boxing Day Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your New Year's resolutions involve working out, then you don't want to miss Girlfriend Collective's Boxing Day Sale!
The sustainable activewear brand is offering 20-50% off sitewide for Boxing Day, plus save 20% off full-priced items with code: THATSAWRAP through 12/31. Whether you need new leggings, sports bras, puffer jackets, joggers and other activewear essentials, now is the time to stock up. Plus, every style is offered in sizes XXS-6XL and made with sustainability in mind!
Below, we rounded up our favorite sale styles that we think you'll like, too. But don't think too hard or long about your purchase—these deals won't last forever!
Compressive High-Rise Legging
Choose from three different inseams and 19 hues (yes, 19!) to create the perfect legging for your sweat sessions.
High-Rise Run Short
Made with long runs in mind, this high-rise short has a 4.75-inch inseam and compressive fit to help you sprint your heart out.
Tommy Cropped Bra
Besides being made from 79% recycled plastic bottles, we love how the Tommy Cropped Bra provides full coverage and additional support thanks to a built-in band that sits under your bust.
Sport Skort
Unleash your inner Sporty Spice with this flattering skort! It's perfect for tennis, power-walking, hiking or brunch with the girls.
Everyone Puffer Vest
We love a puffer vest for those days when the weather can't make up its mind! This unisex style has tons of pockets, plus it's wind-resistant and water-repellent.
High-Rise Bike Short
These compressive, hi-rise shorts will help you conquer any workout in style and comfort thanks to their ride up-resistant construction.
Classic Recycled Puffer
Made from 100% recycled water bottles, this stylish puffer has a fleece lining and wind-resistant outer shell to keep you warm while braving temperatures as low as 18-28 °F.
Please Recycle Fanny Pack
Fanny packs are back, friends! Score this functional and chic style for just $38, and enjoy the hand-free lifestyle.
ReSet Relaxed Tank
Although tanks might not be appropriate for your outdoor runs anymore, you can rep this moisture-wicking tank when you're doing a studio or gym workout.
Vivien Mock Neck Bodysuit
There is no limit as to how many bodysuits one can own. This mock neck bodysuit makes the ultimate layering piece thanks to its ultra-stretchy, lightweight ribbed material.
Paloma Racerback Dress
2021 was the year of workout dresses and we don't see the trend going anywhere in 2022! This flattering silhouette features a built-in unitard with bra and elastic support band at bust, plus small mesh side pockets on inner shorts.
Bianca One Shoulder Bra
This one shoulder bra is a sure way to be the best dressed person in your pilates or yoga class!
50/50 Relaxed Fit Jogger
Wear these cozy joggers to pick up your morning coffee, post-gym or to lounge around the house.
Ready for more ways to save? Score Check out Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale!